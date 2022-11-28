We live in a world filled with uncertainties, and we never know what the future holds. Choosing a career path or starting a new one might get quite challenging. At the moment, everybody is discussing the possibility of a recession, which will most probably have a significant impact on our lives. Considering this economic unpredictability, maybe it’s not the right time to make changes, but the circumstances may force you to make a career switch. Or perhaps you are a fresh graduate and don’t know where to start. You are probably wondering which jobs will be resilient during an economic crisis. We selected some jobs that will stay steady or grow during a possible recession. We’ve chosen the ones that require a college degree and others that don’t.

Recession-proof jobs that require a college degree

1. Healthcare jobs

If you have a medical college degree, you are one of the fortunate that will be able to work in a steady industry that has faced growth even during periods of uncertainty. People will always need medical attention, regardless of the state of the economy. While people may cut back from optional spending during tough times, they will still need to see their doctor for regular check-ups or seek medical care for possible injuries or illnesses.

Job examples & average salaries:

Medical assistant ($38,432)

($38,432) Nurse ($82,750)

($82,750) Physical therapist ($91,010)

($91,010) Doctor ($224,190)

2. Tech industry

The technology industry has seen growth like never before. We rely on techonology more than we ever did. Whether it is for keeping in touch with our loved ones, working, or spending leisure time, techonology has become essential in our lives. Tech companies that offer IT support, cell phone troubleshooting, and computer repair don’t seem to be affected by the economic downturn. On the contrary, businesses are using technology to reduce costs by allowing their employees to work from home.

Job examples & average salaries:

Computer Programmers ( $84,280)

$84,280) Computer Support Specialists ($53,470)

($53,470) Database Administrators ($90,070)

($90,070) Software Developers ($105,590)

3. Education

Economic booms come and go, but you will always benefit from investing money into your education. No matter the state of the economy, higher education, secondary education, or primary education is in high demand.

Children will be born regardless of the state of the economy, and education professionals will always be in high demand. Those interested in this career should know education delivery style has changed. Online and on-demand education models have arisen. Thus, a teaching job can be versatile in venue and delivery style.

Also, on the plus side, teachers are one of the most unionized professions and benefit from many job security protections.

Job examples & average salaries:

High school teacher ($52,835)

($52,835) Elementary school teacher ($48,261)

($48,261) Assistant Professor, Postsecondary / Higher Education ($67,860)

($67,860) Associate Professor, Postsecondary / Higher Education ($77,489)

4. Employees of the federal government

Federal workers have one of the most securest jobs available. Jobs in the civil service and the military are less affected by the recession and provide more stability. Want to make sure you will have a nice retirement? Work for Uncle Sam, and you might really enjoy your golden years. Besides having a good retirement plan, working for the government offers other benefits. For example, you can benefit from great vacation days, sick leaves, and holiday policies. Also, the salaries are competitive.

Although arguments in congress can affect the recruiting process and budgets, working for the government is a safe bet.

Job examples& average salaries:

Intelligence Analyst ($71,055)

($71,055) Information Technology Specialist ($70,867)

($70,867) Military Pilot, Jet ($81,887)

($81,887) Maintenance Manager ($62,939)

5. Professional in the finance sector

A career in financial services can be very profitable, but besides your financial security, there are many other benefits. Even in times of economic crisis, financial assistance will be needed. Also, many businesses invest in the training and development of their employees. They often encourage professionals to continue their education and provide on-the-job training. With new tools available daily, businesses want their employees to stay updated. While your knowledge expands, you will have the opportunity to advance in your career and develop.

Because financial experts are needed worldwide, plenty of relocation opportunities will be available.

Job examples & average salaries:

Economic analyst ($94,710)

($94,710) Budget Analysts ($79,940)

($79,940) Accountants ($77,250)

($77,250) Financial examiners ($81,410)

Recession-proof jobs are available in difficult times. While no profession is guaranteed to be recession-proof, some occupations offer greater job security than others. There’s a silver lining even for those who still don’t have a college degree yet.

Recession-proof jobs that don’t require a college degree

1. Insurance Industry

Insurance will always be needed, no matter the economic uncertainties. Working for an insurance company can be a rewarding and exciting profession that may allow you to impact people’s lives. Hiring people from different academic and cultural backgrounds also offers a diverse environment. In most cases, you don’t need any prior experience to work for an insurance company. They usually give on-the-job training. Another plus is that for some positions, you can work from home, in case you don’t want to spend time commuting.

Job examples & average salary:

Insurance customer service ($37,662)

($37,662) Insurance agent ($53,565)

($53,565) Claims adjuster ($60,691)

2. Plumbing jobs

Household plumbing issues will still occur, no matter the economic status. Even though you try to postpone these issues, you will only aggravate them and lead to higher expenses. A college degree is not required to apply for one of these jobs, but you must complete a 2-year trade school program before starting work. Then you spend up to 5 years as an apprentice.

There’s a high demand for skilled plumbers, and the market is undergoing a shortage. In case you want to make a decent living without worrying about the high education expenses, you should try for one of the plumbing jobs available.

Job examples & average salary:

Residential plumber ($54,486)

($54,486) Commercial plumber ($54,423)

($54,423) Journeyman plumber ($62,493)

3. Courier and delivery system

With many physical stores closing their gates during the pandemic crisis, online shopping has grown in popularity. Forget about the typical grocery shopping; now, you can have almost everything delivered to your door. There’s no need to spend time waiting in line to buy your favorite snack. There are plenty of companies that provide all sorts of things, according to your requirement.

Job examples & average salary:

Delivery driver ($38,020)

($38,020) Service delivery coordinator ($68,226)

($68,226) Delivery services manager ($50,530)

4. Grocery store jobs

In times of crisis, people start tightening their belts and cutting back on unnecessary spending. Grocery stores usually begin to see a growth in sales as people start to cook more at home. You don’t need any qualifications to apply for one of the entry-level positions available. One of the pluses is that you can advance to a management position if you perform well. Try to avoid applying for a job at high-end grocery stores, which don’t see the same traffic as the regular stores, during a recession.

Job examples & average salary:

Grocery stocker ($27,410)

($27,410) Cashier ($32,640)

($32,640) Grocery Store Manager ($54,599)

5. Employees of public transportation

Public transportation will be in high demand, significantly, when people cut back their expenses in times of crisis. Using public transportation is not just a budget-friendly option but also positively impacts the environment. Working for one of the public transportation companies will give you the satisfaction of helping the community and preserving the environment.

Job examples & average salary:

Public transit bus driver ($37,240)

($37,240) Transportation planner ( $56,643)

( $56,643) Transit bus operator ($37,749)

The list of recession-proof jobs should be regarded as a starting point when choosing a career path. The truth is that nobody can guarantee that a job will be resilient during times of crisis. Still, some occupations have been historically proven to stay on the safe side, even during a recession. If you are considering a career change, learning new skills will help you have a better job perspective.