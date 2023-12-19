Recruiting Insight and Solid Rock Realty Announce Results of Performance Audit

Recruiting Insight and Solid Rock Realty, Ottawa, Ontario, recently announced the results of its performance audit.

“The Recruiting Insight products and support team enable us to be more consistent in our recruiting efforts,” said Kyle Wennick, Expansion and Growth Manager. We have already seen a 25% improvement in talent attraction and recruiting results.”

Wennick noted, “It’s never been more important to have a comprehensive growth strategy that includes the acquiring and onboarding of talented Agents. The Recruiting Insight team has helped us lay the foundation whereby recruiting and talent attraction is a signature strength of our firm.”

Founded in 2004, Solid Rock Realty was created to be a brokerage where agents had the best training, technology and support to empower them to grow and build their own successful businesses, treating real estate as a profession, not a hobby.

“Our focus is to continue supporting our Agents’ growth in real estate sales from a client-centric perspective. The firm has a slogan that states Solid Rock is the foundation that our agents stand on to serve you better,” added Wennick.

In 2018, Solid Rock Realty became a wholly Canadian, agent-owned brokerage. With eight offices in Ontario. Its mission is to further grow in Ontario and spread this unique business model across Canada and internationally.

“Kyle Wennick and his team at Solid Rock Realty continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to ensuring an exceptional experience for their agents and staff,” according to Mark Johnson, Managing Partner, Recruiting Insight.

About Recruiting Insight (https://recruitinginsight.net/) Proven Customer Impact. Recruiting Insight activates talent attraction strategies, systems, and execution for brokerages and teams. Serving nearly 70 Brokers and teams in 100 markets, the firm was founded in 2005 and now operates under the Recruiting Insight brand for its portfolio of talent attraction solutions:

ThirdPool, a subscription service for recruiting new agents;

CoRecruit, a coaching solution for experienced agents and

TalentScout is an experienced agent appointment-setting service.

The firm also offers a proprietary assessment tool, the Core Capacity Index, which enables leaders to save time in the hiring process by identifying those candidates most likely to perform in your model and culture.

Based in Woodinville, Washington, the firm is led by industry veterans Ben Hess and Mark Johnson.

Contact: [email protected]