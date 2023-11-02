Recruiting Insight and Talent Scout® Join Forces

–Recruiting Insight and Talent Scout® today announced they are joining forces to better assist real estate brokerage and teams in their growth strategies and tactics.

Recruiting Insight activates talent attraction strategies, systems, and execution for brokerages and teams across North America, while Talent Scout® is dedicated to delivering exceptional, experienced agent appointment-setting services.

Mark Johnson, Managing Partner at Recruiting Insight, said, “Talent Scout® makes the calls you don’t want to make and does it consistently on your behalf. This solution – now part of our Recruiting Insight brand - is designed to achieve a remarkable industry-leading appointment show rate with experienced agents.”

Rhonda Deloge and Adam Lerman, who are joining the Recruiting Insight team, said, “The Talent Scout® process is not a one-size-fits-all approach that starts with a thorough intake process where we understand you, your niche, your ideal agent, and your unique value proposition.”

Ben Hess, Managing Partner at Recruiting Insight, said, “We are pleased to have the caliber of talent like Rhonda and Adam join forces with us as we work together to help our clients make recruiting and talent attraction a signature strength.”

The Talent Scout® team is results-focused, with 150 referred hires that average $100,000 of annual gross commission income. The firm will be accepting new brokerage and team clients effective November 6, 2023, with packages starting as low as $1,250.00 USD per month.

Proven Customer Impact

Recruiting Insight activates talent attraction strategies, systems, and execution for brokerages and teams. Serving nearly 70 brokers and teams in 100 markets, the firm was founded in 2005 and now operates under the Recruiting Insight brand for its portfolio of talent attraction solutions: ThirdPool, a subscription service for recruiting new agents; CoRecruit, a coaching solution for experienced agents; and Talent Scout®, an experienced agent appointment setting service. The firm also offers a proprietary assessment tool, the Core Capacity Index, which enables leaders to save time in the hiring process by identifying those candidates most likely to perform in your model and culture.

Recruiting Insight is a privately held firm. Through its product offerings of ThirdPool, CoRecruit, and Talent Scout, it delivers proven recruiting and retention results for broker-owners and teams in more than 100 markets across the United States. Based in Woodinville, Washington, the firm is led by industry veterans Ben Hess and Mark Johnson.