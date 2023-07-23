Recruiting Insight Expands Its Capabilities To Canada With Agreement To Service Cape Breton Realty

Recruiting Insight and Cape Breton Realty announced an agreement to leverage the Recruiting Insight capabilities to grow agent count and market share.

Sherry MacLeod, Broker Owner, stated, “Cape Breton Realty is poised to grow market share by bringing on talented, committed, and professional agents that align with our culture and values. The Recruiting Insight team is uniquely qualified to come alongside us and supercharge our talent attraction and retention efforts.”

“It's always a joy to work with clients who are committed to the local marketplace and have clarity on the ideal agents that can thrive inside their culture and the markets they serve,” said Mark Johnson and Ben Hess, Managing Partners of Recruiting Insight.

Cape Breton Realty incorporates proven, professional state-of-the-art techniques specializing in the marketing, listing, and selling of new and resale luxury properties, homes, undeveloped land, and commercial and investment opportunities. The firm gives back to the communities it serves. Over the past several years, they have assisted in rescuing homeless animals, including fostering, and financial assistance to feed, immunize, spade, and assist in finding forever homes for poor helpless animals. In addition, the firm has collected items donated by clients, agents, and friends, as well as the public, for a large yard sale. All proceeds were donated to the local hospitals for the purpose of purchasing new equipment.

Cape Breton Realty has offices in St. Peter’s, Port Hawkesbury, and Inverness, Novia Scotia. The firm is a proud member of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. LeadingRE is the home of the world's market-leading independent residential brokerages in over 70 countries, with 550 firms and 138,000 sales associates. The “by-invitation-only” network is based on unparalleled performance and trusted relationships that result in exceptional client experiences.

“I have traveled around the globe. I have seen the Canadian and American Rockies, the Andes, the Alps, and the Highlands of Scotland, but for simple beauty, Cape Breton outrivals them all, said Alexander Graham Bell

Proven Customer Impact

Recruiting Insight activates talent attraction strategies, systems, and execution for brokerages and teams. Founded in 2005 as Tidemark, the firm now operates under the Recruiting Insight brand for its portfolio of talent attraction solutions: ThirdPool, a subscription service for recruiting new agents; CoRecruit, a coaching solution for experienced agents; and the Hiring Marketplace, a just-in-time hiring solution for team leaders. The firm also offers a proprietary assessment tool, the Core Capacity Index.

###

Recruiting Insight is a privately held firm. Through its product offerings of ThirdPool, CoRecruit, and the Hiring Marketplace, it delivers proven recruiting and retention results for broker owners and teams in more than 100 markets across the United States. Based in Woodinville, Washington, the firm is led by industry veterans Ben Hess and Mark Johnson.

For more information: