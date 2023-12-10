RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Visit our FacebookVisit our TwitterVisit our LinkedIn
Real Estate Marketing & Beyond
Home » Housing » News » Recruiting Insight Launches New AI Recruiting Tool, HiringCenterAI
,

Recruiting Insight Launches New AI Recruiting Tool, HiringCenterAI

By RealtyBiz News | December 10, 2023
LinkedInBufferPinterest

 Recruiting Insight announced today the release of HiringCenterAI, their new AI recruiting tool available inside their HiringCenter CRM.

Recruiting Insight AI Image Promoo 2

With HiringCenterAI, recruiters and talent acquisition leaders can save time on recruiting follow-ups and deliver faster and more helpful experiences to their candidates.

“HiringCenterAI helps augment a recruiter’s role by taking into consideration the whole picture of a candidate. It takes into account past dialogue, recruiter notes, and information on the company or team, to automatically craft the best follow-up response to a candidate at any time in the recruiting and hiring process.” said Logan Dziuk, Product Manager and Partner at Recruiting Insight. “If you’re a high volume recruiter using SMS to engage candidates, this is a game changer. Think of all the text messages you send every day. Now imagine if could save 30 minutes or more a day just on that one function alone. That’s what HiringCenterAI does for recruiters.”

Ben Hess, Managing Partner at Recruiting Insight, said, “In recruiting, as well as in real estate, it’s all about timely and thoughtful responses. This innovation allows us to better deliver exceptional experiences to both candidates and recruiters. HiringCenterAI improves both of those factors and we hope to continue bring more AI functionality into our HiringCenter platform to help real estate organizations supercharge their recruitment efforts.”

HiringCenterAI is available to all ThirdPool and HiringCenter subscribers. To learn more, schedule a consult: https://RI.link/Consult

Proven Customer Impact

Recruiting Insight activates talent attraction strategies, systems, and execution for brokerages and teams. Serving nearly 70 brokers and teams in 100 markets, the firm was founded in 2005 and now operates under the Recruiting Insight brand for its portfolio of talent attraction solutions: ThirdPool, a subscription service for recruiting new agents; CoRecruit, a coaching solution for experienced agents; and TalentScout, an experienced agent appointment setting service. The firm also offers a proprietary assessment tool, the Core Capacity Index, which enables leaders to save time in the hiring process by identifying those candidates most likely to perform in your model and culture.

Recruiting Insight is a privately held firm. Through its product offerings of ThirdPool, CoRecruit, and TalentScout, it delivers proven recruiting and retention results for broker-owners and teams in more than 100 markets across the United States. Based in Woodinville, Washington, the firm is led by industry veterans Ben Hess and Mark Johnson.

For more information:

Mark Johnson

972-521-4215

[email protected]

www.recruitinginsight.net

Follow Us
RealtyBiz News
Find topics in marketing, technology, and social media for realtors, and housing market resources for homeowners. Be sure to subscribe to Digital Age of Real Estate.
Follow Us
Latest posts by RealtyBiz News (see all)

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Agent Showcase

    Top realtors and industry influencers.

    • Sign up to Realty Biz Buzz
    Get Digital Marketing Training
    right to your inbox
    All Contents © Copyright RealtyBizNews · All Rights Reserved. 2016-2023
    Website Designed by Swaydesign.
    linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram