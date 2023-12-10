Recruiting Insight Launches New AI Recruiting Tool, HiringCenterAI

Recruiting Insight announced today the release of HiringCenterAI, their new AI recruiting tool available inside their HiringCenter CRM.

With HiringCenterAI, recruiters and talent acquisition leaders can save time on recruiting follow-ups and deliver faster and more helpful experiences to their candidates.

“HiringCenterAI helps augment a recruiter’s role by taking into consideration the whole picture of a candidate. It takes into account past dialogue, recruiter notes, and information on the company or team, to automatically craft the best follow-up response to a candidate at any time in the recruiting and hiring process.” said Logan Dziuk, Product Manager and Partner at Recruiting Insight. “If you’re a high volume recruiter using SMS to engage candidates, this is a game changer. Think of all the text messages you send every day. Now imagine if could save 30 minutes or more a day just on that one function alone. That’s what HiringCenterAI does for recruiters.”

Ben Hess, Managing Partner at Recruiting Insight, said, “In recruiting, as well as in real estate, it’s all about timely and thoughtful responses. This innovation allows us to better deliver exceptional experiences to both candidates and recruiters. HiringCenterAI improves both of those factors and we hope to continue bring more AI functionality into our HiringCenter platform to help real estate organizations supercharge their recruitment efforts.”

HiringCenterAI is available to all ThirdPool and HiringCenter subscribers. To learn more, schedule a consult: https://RI.link/Consult.

Proven Customer Impact

Recruiting Insight activates talent attraction strategies, systems, and execution for brokerages and teams. Serving nearly 70 brokers and teams in 100 markets, the firm was founded in 2005 and now operates under the Recruiting Insight brand for its portfolio of talent attraction solutions: ThirdPool, a subscription service for recruiting new agents; CoRecruit, a coaching solution for experienced agents; and TalentScout, an experienced agent appointment setting service. The firm also offers a proprietary assessment tool, the Core Capacity Index, which enables leaders to save time in the hiring process by identifying those candidates most likely to perform in your model and culture.

Recruiting Insight is a privately held firm. Through its product offerings of ThirdPool, CoRecruit, and TalentScout, it delivers proven recruiting and retention results for broker-owners and teams in more than 100 markets across the United States. Based in Woodinville, Washington, the firm is led by industry veterans Ben Hess and Mark Johnson.

For more information:

Mark Johnson

972-521-4215

[email protected]

www.recruitinginsight.net