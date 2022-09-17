REMAX Alliance Group and HBP Realty Advisors Represent Seller in Sale of 5.5 Acres in Tampa

by

The sale of a 5.5-acre Beach Park parcel closed on September 14, 2022, for $16 million. James Ramos and Andrew Arena of Ramos Companies, a team under REMAX Alliance Group, along with David Freeman of HBP Realty Advisors, represented the seller, Wisco 7, LLC. Bianca Lopez with Smith & Associates represented the buyer, DODO Investments, LLC.

Located at 200 S. Hoover Boulevard in Tampa, the current parcel with several office buildings has an approved proposed plan to redevelop the property into a luxury townhome community consisting of 87 homes. This property has been under contract several times without success due to the adjoining neighborhood’s opposition to the proposed density, none of which accomplished a successful development agreement with the Beach Park Homeowners Association prior to City submittal. DODO Investments, LLC, with development partner Wolf Partners met several times with the Beach Park Homeowners Association and was successful in addressing all of the neighborhood’s concerns for future development.

Bianca Lopez of Smith & Associates played an integral and critical part in bringing the transaction to a successful closing, making sure Wolf Partners had successful meetings and communication with the Beach Park Homeowners Association. Both Wolf Partners and Lopez, as well as Ramos and Arena, have a long-standing South Tampa presence. Their combined knowledge of the Beach Park neighborhood and the time dedicated by Wolf Partners to tailoring the proposed project’s design to the neighborhood’s favor set this transaction apart from the previous attempts.

“Given the intensity of development in the City of Tampa and the backlog of the City’s processing of fast and furious zoning applications – this closing is a testament as to how pre-zoning should go,” says Ramos. “After two failed attempts from outside Tampa developers, the team at Wolf Partners did an incredible job with meeting several times with homeowners of Beach Park, sharing ideas, compromising and gaining approvals prior to this being submitted to the City. This process makes enormous sense and should be the winning formula for our City’s future.”

CEO of Ramos Companies, Ramos is a Tampa native and the former University of Florida starting catcher. He walked away from his 18-year career in consumer-packaged goods to follow his true passion of real estate development. He has built an award-winning design-build firm and operated one of the fastest-growing RE/MAX agencies in the country, RE/MAX Bay to Bay, which merged with RE/MAX Alliance Group in 2019. Ramos is a general contractor and developer who offers end-to-end services from acquisition, entitlement and design-build, to the ultimate marketing and sale of new developments. What is not known by many is that Ramos’s real estate team is small and mighty, generating more than $100 million in the past two years, helping companies like his find and entitle great parcels of land for luxury developments in the City of Tampa and surrounding counties.

Ramos is based in Tampa and can be reached at (813) 786-7861 or [email protected] Arena can be reached at (813) 598-2022 or at [email protected] The company website is www.ramoscompanies.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.