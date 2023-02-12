RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Visit our FacebookVisit our TwitterVisit our LinkedIn
Real Estate Marketing & Beyond
Home » Press Release » Rentec Direct Upgrades Portal in its Property Management Software Platform

Rentec Direct Upgrades Portal in its Property Management Software Platform

By RealtyBiz News | February 12, 2023
LinkedInBufferPinterestCopyReddit
rentec direct

Rentec Direct, the highest-rated property management software solution, has launched an upgraded version of its Owner Portal for property managers and landlords. The upgraded portal features a sleek modern design and search enhancements that allow for a more integrated experience across mobile and desktop devices, including via the Rentec Owner Connect app. The redesigned software is currently available to all Rentec Direct clients at no additional cost and will be the standard offering for new clients.

“Our updated Owner Portal makes viewing important information, like summaries, property ledgers and statements, even easier,” said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. “We’re excited about the new look and feel, which mirrors our Rentec Direct Software Remodel and recently released Tenant Portal, and know that it will be a valuable resource for clients to further enhance the owner-landlord relationship.”

Rentec’s updated Owner Portal gives property managers a seamless way to share resources with owners so they can:

Easily navigate reports on demand in a new modern interface
Search and sort their property list and search and sort their ledgers
Access a variety of information to improve day-to-day operations, including reports on cash flow, property ledgers, expense statements, and vacant properties, and other important details.

Rentec Direct’s Development Team works closely with its internal, award-winning Client Success Team to translate real customer feedback and requests into software updates and new features. To learn more about the new Owner Portal software design visit here https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/feature-update-rentec-direct-brings-a-fresh-new-design-to-owner-portals/

Rentec Direct clients can access the Owner Portal online or thro

Follow Us
RealtyBiz News
Find topics in marketing, technology, and social media for realtors, and housing market resources for homeowners. Be sure to subscribe to Digital Age of Real Estate with Digital Marketer Zach Parker
Follow Us
Latest posts by RealtyBiz News (see all)

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Leadership Corner

    View Real Estate's Top Influencers

  • Advertise with RealtyBizNews - Media Kit
  • real estate digital marketing

    • Get Digital Marketing Training
    right to your inbox
    All Contents © Copyright RealtyBizNews · All Rights Reserved. 2016-2023
    Website Designed by Swaydesign.
    linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram