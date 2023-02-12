Rentec Direct Upgrades Portal in its Property Management Software Platform

Rentec Direct, the highest-rated property management software solution, has launched an upgraded version of its Owner Portal for property managers and landlords. The upgraded portal features a sleek modern design and search enhancements that allow for a more integrated experience across mobile and desktop devices, including via the Rentec Owner Connect app. The redesigned software is currently available to all Rentec Direct clients at no additional cost and will be the standard offering for new clients.

“Our updated Owner Portal makes viewing important information, like summaries, property ledgers and statements, even easier,” said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. “We’re excited about the new look and feel, which mirrors our Rentec Direct Software Remodel and recently released Tenant Portal, and know that it will be a valuable resource for clients to further enhance the owner-landlord relationship.”

Rentec’s updated Owner Portal gives property managers a seamless way to share resources with owners so they can:

Easily navigate reports on demand in a new modern interface

Search and sort their property list and search and sort their ledgers

Access a variety of information to improve day-to-day operations, including reports on cash flow, property ledgers, expense statements, and vacant properties, and other important details.

Rentec Direct’s Development Team works closely with its internal, award-winning Client Success Team to translate real customer feedback and requests into software updates and new features. To learn more about the new Owner Portal software design visit here https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/feature-update-rentec-direct-brings-a-fresh-new-design-to-owner-portals/

Rentec Direct clients can access the Owner Portal online or thro