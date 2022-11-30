RYAN WEYANDT, CEO OF LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE QUOTE ON SENATE PASSAGE OF RESPECT FOR MARRIAGE ACT

"The real estate industry should celebrate this Senate vote. Once the House passes and then President Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act into law, our nation will have taken a major step forward to providing confidence to the LGBTQ+ community. This boost comes at a time when we are needlessly under attack. Every barrier we overcome allows more and more the ability to chart their path towards homeownership.

“Marriage is one of life’s joyful moments and an obvious driver of home sales. As our community takes another step forward in never having this right questioned, it should provide the LGBTQ+ with a greater ability to grow our 49.8% homeownership rate.

"Marriage equality isn’t just a trendy topic or a point of debate. It's a real-life pursuit for millions of Americans. While earlier in 2022 Justice Clarence Thomas voiced his opinion that the Supreme Court should readdress the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling which created a precedent for same-sex couples to marry since 2015, we now can go forward in the fight for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community knowing that our right to marry is fundamental and enshrined in United States law.”

ABOUT THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 2,800 members and dozens of chapters in North America. It was named the 2022 Inman News Innovator of the Year in the MLS, Association, or Industry Organization category. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.