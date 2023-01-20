As the chairman of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development, Sheikh Yousef Al Shelash is guiding the Saudi-based company on its journey to becoming a global brand. One way he and the real estate development company accomplish this is by successfully delivering on projects worldwide, including places like the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and China.

Recently, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, chaired by Sheikh Yousef Al Shelash, reached a deal with the Trump Organization to bring a Trump resort to the country of Oman, located on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula. Construction is expected to begin on the $4 billion Trump resort in the first quarter of 2023.

The premier Saudi Arabian real estate development company signed the deal with the former president of the United States in New York. The development, called Aida, will be constructed in Muscat, the capital city of Oman. The project, one of the largest urban developments in Oman, is expected to take a decade to complete. It will include Trump-branded villas as well as a hotel and golf course, which is being designed by a golf professional.

“Together with Dar Al Arkan, we are going to deliver an exceptional Trump golf resort with the finest residential villas, a world-class hotel, and an iconic golf course, all in one of the most beautiful settings,” stated Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Sheikh Yousef Al Shelash and Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Building a Beautiful Future in Oman

Al Shelash expressed confidence that Dar Al Arkan’s partnership with the Trump Organization will elevate the real estate development company’s first project in Oman. He stated that adding the Trump resort to Aida will “put it on the global map.”

Al Shelash explained that since Dar Al Arkan started in 1994, it’s been striving to enhance its distinctive projects with exceptional facilities and experiences. According to Al Shelash, the Trump Organization “is known for its exclusive, world-class developments.” And he has high hopes that the same will be achieved with the Aida project.

What To Expect From the Aida Development

Aida is situated near the heart of Muscat. The 3.5 million-square-meter development, a joint venture with Oman Tourism Development Company, is being built atop a 100-meter-high hilltop, dramatically overlooking the blue waters of the Gulf of Oman. According to a company spokesperson, the Aida is “a place where all the noise is quietened, composing a beautiful symphony.”

It’s truly an outstanding location to build a luxury resort. The real estate development company also plans to build Aida sustainably while focusing on the impressive natural surroundings. “Overlooking one of the most breathtaking horizons in the world will lie a place bubbling with inspiration,” stated the spokesperson. That’s why it considers Aida to be an ode to the sea.

Dar Al Arkan Chairman Sheikh Yousef Al Shelash oversees the company as it develops a mixed-use project in the Yankat and Yiti areas, located 20 minutes from downtown Muscat. The development will include two hotels with 450 rooms, a plaza populated with fine dining options including cafés and restaurants, and a gated promenade featuring luxury retail destinations. The company will also build 3,500 residential units comprising town houses, low-rise apartments, and midsize villas.

“We are excited to become part of this unique project. Oman has always offered an exceptional experience for residents and tourists, and the development of Yiti and Yankat areas will further elevate the nation’s offering and position it as a world-class destination,” stated a spokesperson for the real estate development company.

The spokesperson continued, “With this project, [Dar Al Arkan] is working to ensure a sustainable and environmentally friendly approach to building a large, mixed-use development that fits in with the characteristics of the area.”

World Travelers Will Want to Update Their Bucket Lists When Aida Is Completed

Yousef Al Shelash is steering the real estate development company to create a world-class experience while utilizing sustainable building practices. The hope is that Aida will become a sought-after destination thanks to its entertainment, cultural, retail, and recreational options.

Al Shelash referred to Aida’s luxurious hanging suites as “a bucket list item.” And Dar Al Arkan considers it “Aida’s hidden pearl.” In reality, the suites are a never-before-attempted feat of engineering. The chairman explained that the company is currently in the process of research and development on how to suspend the pods, with floor-to-ceiling windows, from the mountain, towering over the pristine sandy shores of Muscat.

“This has never been attempted anywhere in the world before,” stated Sheikh Yousef Al Shelash. Each dazzling pod includes an en suite bathroom and private pool.

The Real Estate Development Company Supports Sustainable Construction

Sheikh Yousef Al Shelash has been at the helm of Dar Al Arkan since the beginning. The Saudi company is the first to bring a 3D construction-printed two-story villa to the region. It utilizes 3CDP technology to build 9.9-meter-high villas in its Shams Ar Riyadh residential development. The villa was constructed using locally sourced materials such as sand, rocks, stones, and cement. According to the company, the resulting structure is up to four times stronger than traditionally constructed buildings.

The 3DCP technology surpasses traditional home building methods in multiple ways, including reducing construction materials and time and requiring fewer human resources to operate. It can also create a safer work environment by reducing time lost to injuries.

“Dar Al Arkan is currently building the second villa, which will typically take a month to complete, but we have already finished the first floor in only eight days,” stated Wael Al Hagan, the project manager for 3DCP, Dar Al Arkan. “The introduction of 3D construction printing enables us to focus on greater flexibility of design, strengthen productivity, and achieve higher cost efficiency.”

Hagan explained that the villa has added insulation layers and is built with features capable of conserving up to 30% of regular energy demands. “We urge all industry experts to visit us and view the first completed villa and the second under construction for themselves,” stated Hagan. “Our efforts are focused on developing the Kingdom’s real estate sector by integrating the latest trends and technologies, drawn from global best practices to enhance our industry locally.”