SOUTH CAROLINA BROKERAGE AFFILIATES WITH BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Palmetto, with offices in Charleston and Goose Creek, S.C. The company primarily serves clients in the greater Charleston area, including Berkeley, Charleston as well as Dorchester County.

The brokerage was established in 2021 by Aimee and Terry Peterson. Prior to their transition into real estate leadership, Aimee spent time in custom home construction while Terry was a commercial appraiser. Together, the two have also operated several small businesses.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Palmetto is known for its high-quality agent learning and mentoring programs, which they will now be able to integrate with the full array of the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate lifestyle programs, professional development and learning resources, and extensive affiliated network. After growing from seven agents to 60 in less than two years, the team will now have the franchise support to sustain that level of development into the future and ensure their current affiliated agents have the assistance they need to continue to grow.

The company is centered around a team-first mentality that they’re all colleagues, not competition. Thanks to their in-depth professional development and collaborative culture, a number of the brokerage’s affiliated agents have received the 2022 REALTORS®️ of Distinction award from the Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS®️.

Charleston is one of the most desirable places to live in the Carolinas. Known as “the friendliest city in the US,” the city offers 230 days of sunshine a year as well as a real city feel, without the hustle and bustle of more densely populated metropolitan areas. There is no shortage of entertainment options in Charleston, including its numerous beaches, historical landmarks, and vibrant nightlife. Charleston residents can also enjoy hiking the nearby scenic parks and trails including the Cypress Gardens and James Island County Park. Sports fans can also make the most of the city’s perfect weather by enjoying the Kiawah Island Golf Resort, a world-renowned golf course often used by PGA players.

The Charleston demographic largely consists of millennials who are attracted to the city’s strong economy, which is centered around the nearby ports, medical facilities, and military stations. Large employers such as Boeing and Volvo are located nearby, as well as the Medical University of South Carolina. Education is also a strong selling point for Charleston, as the city’s public school system is the second largest in the state, with prominent institutions such as the College of Charleston, Trident Technical College, Charleston Southern, and The Citadel all located nearby.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Palmetto will leverage Be Better ® University, the brand’s award-winning professional development and learning platform, to help new and experienced agents gain a competitive advantage in their market.

University, the brand’s award-winning professional development and learning platform, to help new and experienced agents gain a competitive advantage in their market. The Petersons have built their company from the ground up focusing on professional development and coaching agents to help them become top producers. Agent productivity will be further enhanced by the brand’s vast array of business-building tools, products, and resources, including the powerful MoxiWorks product suite, which will help enhance the client experience and drive greater efficiencies.

PinPoint SM , the proprietary BHGRE ® brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a significant role in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties.

, the proprietary BHGRE brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a significant role in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Palmetto fosters a service-driven culture that prioritizes the needs of its clients beyond the home buying and selling process. This philosophy compliments the BHGRE ® brand’s commitment to passion and excellence as part of its core values, P.A.I.G.E.

brand’s commitment to passion and excellence as part of its core values, P.A.I.G.E. The brokerage works with local non-profit organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity. Together, they are fully committed to providing the best quality of life to their South Carolina neighbors through their volunteer efforts.

According to Realtor.com®, the median home sales price in Charleston is $529,000 and in Goose Creek, SC is $310,000.

Quotes:

“Aimee and Terry have quickly and efficiently grown their company after two years in operation by learning and adapting. Their ambition and dedication to improvement for their affiliated agents speak volumes and it represents exactly the type of people we’re most excited to work with. As new members of the Better Home and Gardens® Real Estate network, we’re thrilled to provide the Petersons and their affiliated associates with access to state-of-the-art technology and tools that can help assist them in broadening their range even further. We are confident in Aimee and Terry’s ability to promote well-managed growth and we can’t wait to help them continue to do so in the future with the power of the brand name behind them.”

- Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

“Our affiliated agents’ feedback is paramount to us and after surveying them, the overwhelming need became clear: better brand recognition. Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate quickly emerged as the best way to fulfill that need. I am excited to affiliate with a brand that I grew up with and name agents can stand out with. There is an immediate connection to the brand that will help our brokerage continue to grow and serve the community.”

- Aimee Peterson, Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Palmetto

“We instill a core work ethic that there is always room for improvement and that striving to learn more will ultimately provide better opportunities for the entire team. Over the past two years, our company has grown exponentially, and so have our needs, notably the need for brand recognition and consolidated tools and resources. As a Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate franchise, we now have access to the brand’s strong name to help legitimize our company in the market even further, but we also have access to robust resources that will allow our affiliated agents to serve and market to their client base.

- Terry Peterson, Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Palmetto

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates, and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems, and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 12,600 independent sales associates in approximately 420 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia, and Turkey.

Better Homes and Gardens®, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate logo, and BHGRE® are registered service marks owned by Meredith Operations Corporation and licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.