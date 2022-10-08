The Agency opens a new Franchise Office in The Bahamas

Global real estate brokerage, The Agency has announced the launch of its new franchise office in The Bahamas. The new locale is the firm’s 41st global partner among its growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. The Bahamas office will be led by esteemed industry professional and managing director, Danny Lowe. Marking the 62nd office across the globe, The Agency Bahamas is the firm’s third Caribbean location, following Turks & Caicos and the Cayman Islands.

“We’re delighted to continue The Agency’s expansion throughout the Caribbean and partner with Danny Lowe on our new outpost in The Bahamas,” said Mauricio Umansky, CEO, and Founder of The Agency. “Danny is an accomplished leader with an amazing track record and reputation. I know he will be an incredible steward for The Agency brand as he ushers in our boutique approach to business and a new era of luxury real estate to the region.”

The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency’s independent-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than just using the brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency’s global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations training, tools, and technology as our corporate offices. In the past 12 months, The Agency has already showcased impressive global growth opening independently-owned offices in Amsterdam, Downtown Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Muskoka, Brantford, Naples, Florida, Birmingham, Michigan, Seattle, Washington, Miami, Florida, North Atlanta, Georgia, Austin, Texas, Grand Cayman, Frederick, Maryland, and now The Bahamas.

“Our new franchise in The Bahamas is a true testament to the supreme interest and demand we’re experiencing throughout the Caribbean for a brand like The Agency,” said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. “We’re excited to partner with Danny Lowe on this new endeavor as we continue to showcase the power of The Agency brand across the region.”

Born and raised on the islands, Danny Lowe is among the region’s youngest and most respected real estate professionals and the youngest real estate broker in The Bahamas. In addition to being a top sales producer in 2021, Danny ranked among the top 3% of real estate agents globally at his former firm, led the sale of a $10M+ local estate, and has appeared on HGTV’s Bahamas Life. Known for his calm demeanor and straightforward communication style, Danny’s in-depth market expertise ranges from luxury estate homes in Nassau—including Old Fort Bay and Ocean Club—to condos, new development sites, out-island properties, and private islands. Raised in Nassau, Danny attended St Andrews School and achieved a Bachelor of Economics from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, China. Before starting his career in real estate, Danny worked for his family in their construction business, then managed a few of his own small businesses. “Leading my own businesses helped me sharpen not just my management skills, but my knowledge of smart investing tactics. Today, his management and investment skills inform how he guides clients through their investment decisions, at every stage in the buying, selling or investment process.

“Having built an unmatched global following, The Agency is revolutionizing real estate and connecting global markets with its modern, collaborative approach to the business,” says Danny Lowe. “The Agency Bahamas will elevate the service offered to clients and provide cutting-edge solutions to buyers and sellers across the islands, from New Providence and Paradise Island to Eleuthera, The Exumas, and beyond.”

With solid infrastructure and a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Buying Beverly Hills, debuting on Netflix this fall, The Agency has grown to over 60 corporately-owned and franchise offices across the globe. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America’s Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 21st on the 2022 RealTrends 500 list, and led the top 50 firms in average sales price by sides with a “whopping” $2.5 million average sales price.

The Agency Bahamas is located at Sanford Drive, The Balmoral Corporate Center, Second Floor, Building D, Nassau, N.P.

The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing, and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations, and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $41 billion in real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 60 offices in five countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate franchise brands in the world.