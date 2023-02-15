The Bainbridge Companies Breaks Ground on Multifamily Homes in Richmond VA

he Bainbridge Companies (Bainbridge), a fully-integrated family of real estate companies who engage in virtually every step of the real estate process, from development and construction, acquisition and disposition, to asset management and third-party property management of the multifamily real estate, today announced that construction has begun on Bainbridge Midlothian, its first multifamily project in the Richmond, Virginia market.

The Class A multifamily community, located at 12400 Dutton Rd., Midlothian, Va., is estimated to be completed next summer. Bainbridge Midlothian will offer 310 units with a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, ranging from approximately 700 to 1,560 square feet. Each home will feature high-end condominium-quality interior finishes and amenities.

“Bainbridge Midlothian is an exciting milestone for our company, as it officially marks our entrance into the Richmond, Virginia market,” said Senior Vice President of Mid-Atlantic Development at The Bainbridge Companies Greg Cavanaugh. “With its top-rated school system alongside an abundance of retail offerings and neighborhood amenities, Midlothian has a well-earned reputation as one of the best places to live in the entire country. It is a fantastic area to plant our first flag in Richmond, and we could not be more thrilled to contribute to such a flourishing market and bring our trusted brand of luxury living here.”

Bainbridge Midlothian’s community amenities will include a resort-style pool and sundeck, a resident clubhouse featuring curated work-from-home spaces, a resident lounge and an expansive fitness center, a pickleball court, a pet spa, and an array of additional outdoor amenities including a fire pit, fireplace, grilling stations, a dog park, and a wooded nature trail.

The multifamily community sits directly off Midlothian Turnpike, offering convenient access to Downtown Richmond, I-288, and the numerous retail and shopping venues nearby. The site is located across from the Wegmans-anchored Stonehenge Village and is a short drive to Westchester Commons and Chesterfield Towne Center, among others.

Bainbridge currently has another Virginia property in Suffolk, Bainbridge 3200.

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

Bainbridge is a multi-family real estate company that has developed and acquired more than 43,000 rental homes representing $7.5 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in every step of the real estate process: from development and construction, acquisition, and disposition, to asset management and property management of the multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and has offices in Atlanta; Austin; Charlotte; Washington, D.C.; Dallas; Orlando; Raleigh, and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at http://www.bainbridgecompanies.com.