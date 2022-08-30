The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Brand Affiliates with Relocation-Based Real Estate company in Northern VA

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reserve Agents based in Fairfax, Va.

Owned by Bill Mulholland and managed by broker Kristina Thomas, the company services Northern Virginia, Maryland and surrounding areas. After starting his own relocation company in 2000, Mulholland leveraged his experience to establish a brokerage built around technology and top-tier service. Thomas, who oversees the brokerage, started her real estate career in 2005 and has served in leadership positions for several top-performing firms. She also has extensive experience managing relocation divisions.

The close-knit company specializes in relocation clients, primarily working for the government and law enforcement agencies. The brokerage prides itself on having highly experienced and well-trained real estate professionals committed to delivering exceptional services for their clients. The firm’s service area includes three of the nation’s top 5 wealthiest counties/communities according to the U.S. Census: Loudoun County, Va. (1), Falls Church, Va. (2) and Fairfax County, Va. (5).

Details:

Thomas intends to actively recruit professional, top-ranking and new agents who will be drawn to the brand’s many dynamic tools, products and resources to help them grow their business, including the MoxiWorks product suite, which will streamline agents’ activities and enhance the client experience.

Thomas will leverage strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand the company’s size and market share.

Thomas is confident that the brand's unique lifestyle offerings, such as access to the Personalized Magazine Subscriptions and PinPoint SM , the proprietary BHGRE ® brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith's customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a significant role in supporting client acquisition for the brokerage's affiliated agents.

Agents will also be well-positioned for increased productivity with access to Be Better ® University, the brand's proven professional development and award-winning learning platform. Courses are available to affiliated brokers and agents across various topics, from luxury certification to productivity, technology, and skill development. Classes and workshops are offered live, virtually and on-demand.

Community involvement is an important aspect for the company as they give back to a variety of local causes and charities, such as fundraising for Local Heroes events benefitting local law enforcement, firefighters and teachers.

Realtor.com reports that the median sales price for a home in Fairfax County is $650,000, $685,000 in Loudoun County and $720,000 in Falls Church.

Quotes:

“Kristina’s depth of experience and considerable business acumen combined with her ambitious growth plans bode well for the company’s continued success and future growth. She has held the firm’s agents to perhaps the highest service standards in their work with relocation clients, creating a strong foundation from which to expand the company’s scope. We look forward to working with Kristina as she executes her expansion plans as a new member of the BHGRE network.”

– Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

“We have invested a decade in building our business around exceptional relocation service and have developed many strong referral partnerships. As we look to bring the business to the next level, diversifying our client base is a main focus. As a Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate affiliated company, we have access to a unified technology solution, multiple avenues for client acquisition and a comprehensive learning platform to help agents expand and transform their business portfolio. In addition, we benefit from the tremendous name recognition, inherent trust and consumer connection that comes with being affiliated with real estate’s only lifestyle brand.”

– Kristina Thomas, Managing Broker, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reserve Agents

“At our company, we have made it our mission to go above and beyond for our agents and clients. Kristina has done a tremendous job of helping to strengthen the company’s foundation with a keen eye on the future. Our partnership with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate will offer agents customer-focused programs, tools and resources they need to take their businesses to even greater heights.”

-Bill Mulholland, Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reserve Agents

