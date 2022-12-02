THE BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE BRAND WELCOMES START-UP BROKERAGE IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Historic based in Thomasville, Ga.

The firm is owned and operated by Will Palmer, a native of Thomasville, Ga, who also oversees a real estate company in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

Launching the brokerage with the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand, Palmer can build a full-service firm where agents will have access to proprietary avenues for lead generation, technology resources and business-building tools. Additionally, the firm will offer agents a unique opportunity to advance their professional development and skillsets through Be Better University®, the brand’s award-winning learning platform.

“Opening a company in my hometown has been a long-term goal of mine,” said Palmer, Broker/Owner. “I couldn’t think of a better brand to help me build a real estate firm in Thomasville. As the market evolves, buyers and sellers will come to expect more, and our affiliated agents will have a distinct edge to help them win listings, earn the trust of their clients and ultimately to build their businesses.”

Palmer will also tap into the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand’s sophisticated marketing resources to enhance the client experience, including its unique luxury program Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®.

“Thomasville’s rich history, vibrant downtown and outdoor amenities align perfectly with a lifestyle brand that has inspired generations for over 100 years,” commented Palmer. “Our affiliation with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand gives our affiliated agents a competitive advantage and the opportunity to connect with consumers in a meaningful and relevant way, every day of the year.”

“We are thrilled Will has affiliated with us to launch Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Historic,” said Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “The firm and affiliated agents will have access to state-of-the-art technology and extensive marketing resources to give their clients a unique advantage. Under Will’s adept leadership, the brokerage can leverage these differentiators to help drive expansion and growth.”

