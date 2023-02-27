THE BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE BRAND WELCOMES STARTUP BROKERAGE IN HAWAII

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rainbow Island Properties based in the Hanalei district on the island of Kauai, Hawaii.

The firm is owned and operated by Tim Ross and Joyce Wright Funk, seasoned real estate professionals with more than 30 years of experience. Tim is originally from Northern California and since moving to Hawaii four years ago has established a strong client base. Joyce grew up in Beverly Hills and following in her father and grandfathers’ real estate footsteps, was originally licensed in California in 1989 before moving to Hawaii in 2007. She now becomes the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand’s first Black female owner.

Launching the brokerage with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand, Ross and Wright Funk will build a full-service firm where affiliated agents have access to proprietary avenues for lead generation, technology resources and business-building tools, as well as unique lifestyle content including Better Homes & Gardens magazine. Additionally, the firm will offer affiliated agents a unique opportunity to advance their professional development and skillsets through Be Better University®, the brand’s award-winning learning platform.

“As someone who’s always been attracted to the allure of beautiful homes and properties, opening a business in the most scenic state in the country seemed like an inevitability,” said Joyce Wright Funk, Broker/Co-Owner. “As we move forward with our careers, we have chosen to participate in owning our own brokerage. We chose to affiliate with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand because, in our opinion, it surpasses all other brands. Being a leading real estate lifestyle brand will be our calling card to build the business here in Kauai, working with the entire continuum of clients from first-time homeowners to high-net-worth clients.”

Ross and Wright Funk will also tap into the brand’s sophisticated marketing resources to enhance the client experience, including its unique luxury program Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®.

Kauai is widely recognized as one of the most idyllic places to live in the country, especially for those who prefer an outdoor lifestyle. The island is home to several well-known sights and attractions, such as the 11-mile long Kalalau Trail, the Nā Pali Coast, which is often referred to as “the eighth wonder of the world,” the Waimea Canyon State Park, and plenty more. The entire island embodies the firm’s mantra of “living Aloha,” which means to be connected with one another and the beautiful landscape surrounding the area. The actual meaning of Aloha is ALO - Presence and HA – Breath. The Presence of Breath or Breath of Life.

Both Tim and Joyce say “The Aloha lifestyle is something that we believe everyone should have an innate right to experience, and we embrace inclusivity. Our job is to make this as attainable as possible and provide our clients with a streamlined home buying and selling experience that they will thoroughly enjoy!”

“We are extremely excited that Joyce and Tim have affiliated with us to launch Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rainbow Island Properties on the island of Kauai,” said Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “They will have access to state-of-the-art technology and extensive marketing resources to give their clients a unique advantage as they build their firm. With the pair’s deep industry knowledge and experience as leaders in the business, the brokerage will no doubt leverage these tools to establish an impressive foothold in the Hawaii real estate market.”

