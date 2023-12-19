THE BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE BRAND WELCOMES STARTUP FIRM IN INDIANAPOLIS MARKET

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gold Key, a startup brokerage serving the Indianapolis market, has opened its doors. The firm is owned by Cindy and Michael Stockhaus and their son Eric, a successful team with more than 35 years of combined real estate experience.

The company, based in Greenwood, IN serves the counties of Marion, Hamilton, Hancock, Shelby, Johnson, Brown, Morgan, Bartholomew and the surrounding areas.

The Stockhausen are multi-million-dollar producers. Cindy, who founded and leads The Stockhaus Team, is a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. The firm prides itself on working with clients at all price points at any point in their homeownership journey, including home investors. Michael comes from a small business background and understands the commitment and high customer service standards needed to operate a small business. He also brings 20 years of corporate management experience to the brokerage and is highly regarded in the community as a managing broker.

The Stockhauses were formerly a part of Carpenter Realtors where they spent the past 15 years earning a reputation for their Central Indiana real estate expertise and high-touch service. Now as leaders of their firm, they will maintain their glowing reputation by continuing to prioritize clear communication with clients at every step of the transaction and beyond, community involvement, and best-in-class client service.

Indianapolis, known as the Crossroads of America, is a mid-size city with numerous professional sports teams and a popular destination for conventions. The area’s robust economy is fueled by several large companies such as Eli Lily, Cummins, Fed Ex and Amazon. Central Indiana is also home to several educational institutions, such as Butler, IUPUI, and Marian University.

“Cindy, Michael and Eric are not only ambitious and growth-minded, they possess a deep commitment to helping their agents and their clients optimize their lives through real estate, a profession that they love and are excited to work in every day. Their open-door policy and belief that communication is a vital component of collective success reflects their genuine commitment to serving others. We are excited to welcome them to the network and support their expansion in an exciting market.”

- Ginger Wilcox, President, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

“The culture of “Be better®; Expect Better®” at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate aligns perfectly with our philosophy and commitment to providing top-notch customer service for our clients and continuous professional development opportunities for our agents. We are dedicated to ensuring that our agents are continuously learning and growing which greatly influenced our decision to join the brand.”

- Michael Stockhaus, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gold Key

“The power of the brand’s marketing platform, state-of-the-art technology, robust CRM and unique lifestyle insights will be a true differentiator for us in our market and support our aggressive recruiting and expansion goals. We believe that the heart of real estate is people. Our clients and agents inspire us to deliver a higher standard of service to them and our community. We firmly believe that maintaining a positive mindset and inclusive environment plays a pivotal role in achieving productivity and success, not only at work but in our personal lives and we are excited for the brand to complement and advance our growth.”

- Cindy Stockhaus, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gold Key

