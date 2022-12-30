The Cassina Group Hires Realtors® to Join Award Winning Team

Charleston’s leading boutique real estate firm, The Cassina Group, hires three REALTORS® to join its award-winning team. Austin Garland, Ashley Greenwell, and Lora Jenkins Smith will become part of Team Spartina at The Cassina Group, a group of seven accomplished REALTORS® that work with buyer and seller clients throughout the Lowcountry.

Team Spartina is a nationally recognized team, having been honored on Real Trend’s 2022 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list. The team was ranked in the Medium Teams category for both their sales volume and number of transactions in 2021. Team Spartina is led by REALTOR® Margaret Todd Truluck, and other members include Brook Griffin, Matt Petitte, and Kara Stringer. Austin Garland, Ashley Greenwell, and Lora Jenkins Smith will become the team’s newest members.

A native of Charleston, SC, Austin Garland began his career as a commercial real estate accountant before transitioning into residential real estate. He is a graduate of Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, AL, and enjoys helping his clients experience the benefits of real estate ownership.

“What attracted me to The Cassina Group is their proven, robust approach to real estate, which perpetually delivers the best results for their clients,” said Garland. “The caliber of agent in the office is one that I am proud to be associated with, and I look forward to learning more each day."

Ashley Greenwell was born and raised in Atlanta, GA but fell in love with the Lowcountry after graduating from the University of Georgia. She has called Charleston home for over 12 years and has a true passion for homes and interior design. Prior to becoming a REALTOR®, Greenwell worked as a manufacturer’s representative, coordinating with interior designers to help furnish commercial properties all around the world.

When asked about her move to The Cassina Group, Greenwell said: “I was drawn to Cassina’s strong marketing and social media presence, the team comradery, and the ability to get my clients access to the best properties in Charleston.”

Lora Jenkins Smith, a resident of South of Broad, has a passion for historic homes and loves working with her clients to find their perfect property. A native of Knoxville, TN, she graduated from University of Tennessee and previously worked in software sales before becoming a REALTOR®.

“I knew that I wanted to start my real estate career at a boutique agency with a strong presence in the luxury market. I was blown away by The Cassina Group’s beautiful listings, accomplished agents, and national recognition,” said Lora Jenkins Smith. “I have the utmost confidence that I will quickly succeed being surrounded by such a successful and supportive team.”

“We are excited to add these three REALTORS® to the Cassina family,” said Owen Tyler, Managing Broker and partner of the firm. “The Cassina Group believes in a client first approach. We know that Austin, Ashley and Lora share this same mindset, and we are thrilled to have them join Team Spartina.”

The Cassina Group’s exclusive group of 43 REALTORS® continually serve among the top-producers in the Lowcountry real estate market. The company has closed over $473 million in sales so far this year, with another $24 million projected before the close of 2022. For more information on The Cassina Group, please visit CassinaGroup.com.

About The Cassina Group

The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker, and founding partners Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000, T3 Sixty and SC Biz News. For more information, visit http://www.CassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.