THE CENTURY 21 BRAND CONTINUES TO ENHANCE ITS GEORGIA PRESENCE WITH ITS NEW AFFILIATE IN THE PEACH STATE

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, is proud to welcome another Central Georgia-based company to the brand in Q4, Nuway Realty.

Based in Newnan, Nuway Realty will complement the CENTURY 21® brand’s existing presence in the Peach State by offering their service to residents of greater Coweta, Fayette, Douglas, Henry, Meriwether and Troup counties. The firm differentiates itself with its exemplary customer service, as well as its affiliated agents’ local expertise in relocation services, as well as new construction and traditional buying and selling assistance.

Originally established in 2009, the full-service firm has been in the hands of current CEO and broker/owner Brian Kroll since September of 2020. Kroll spent most of his career as a successful executive in retail management, where he climbed the corporate ladder from in-store manager to the full-time overseer of multiple store locations. When Kroll wasn’t busy in retail management, he spent his free time learning the ins and outs of real estate. Eventually, Kroll realized that real estate was his true passion, as it allowed him to directly interact with local families and provide them with tangible assistance. He also serves as Treasurer for the Newnan Coweta Board of REALTORS®.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21Nuway Realty, Kroll and his team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21 brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

Kroll is particularly interested in the growth opportunities with the backing of CENTURY 21 brand and its resources, as he is currently aiming to add more agents to his team in the next year, as well as pursue future acquisition opportunities within the next three years.

“As someone whose career has made me move around multiple times, not only do I understand the complexities of searching for a home, but I also understand the importance of reputation,” said Kroll. “When you relocate, it’s difficult to start over and reconstruct your own personal brand. However, that’s not the case with a highly recognized brand like CENTURY 21®. Anywhere we go or anywhere our clients come from, people will instantly recognize the CENTURY 21 brand and the reputation that it carries. In a hot relocation market such as our own, we’ll never have to start at square one in client relations; they’ll always know us as a part of a global industry leader.”

CENTURY 21 Nuway Realty consists of long-time community members who have spent the last 15 years developing relationships along with their local market expertise. Kroll believes these relationships to be a major differentiator for his company, as they allow for plenty of referral avenues throughout the buying and selling process, in addition to the reputation and trustworthiness that they come with. His company mantra is to always deliver the best, and long-time residents can attest to the truth behind that philosophy.

Central Georgia residents may also be familiar with Kroll and his affiliated agents through their collaboration with local non-profit organizations. The company has been involved in the Joy Project which provides children with gifts for the holidays and the Selah foundation which battles food insecurity throughout Coweta County. The firm has also supported the local Habitat for Humanity Tin Cup golf tournament. Kroll personally supports organizations raising money to find cures for cancer and cystic fibrosis.

The greater Newnan area has become an appealing relocation destination for families and young professionals alike. Located roughly 40 minutes from Atlanta, the city offers a suburban feel with plenty of nearby job opportunities in a major market. Residents can also take advantage of an excellent school system, a historic downtown atmosphere and other restaurants and entertainment options that exude southern charm.

“Brian and the rest of his team of affiliated sales professionals have given the CENTURY 21 brand an excellent opportunity to not only strengthen its presence in the Greater Atlanta area, but to also do so with a company that aligns perfectly with the brand persona,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “CENTURY 21 Nuway Realty is fully committed to its local roots, but still keeps an eye on the importance of national brand identity. As new clients come and go in Newnan, we’re happy to give Brian a foot in the door in client relations through the CENTURY 21 global referral network and the overall reputation of the brand.”

Kroll and his team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 20 Market Square Way STE A in Newnan, GA 30265 or call at 678.480.3062.

About CENTURY 21 Nuway Realty

CENTURY 21 Nuway Realty is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, comprised of over 12,900 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide with more than 142,000 independent sales professionals.





Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.



