THE CENTURY 21 BRAND TAPS INTO THE LAKE ROYALE MARKET WITH AFFILIATION OF MULTI-OFFICE BROKERAGE

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, has strengthened its presence in northeast-central North Carolina with the affiliation of Folks Properties Inc.

Founded in 2018 by current broker/owner, Rhonda Folks, the brokerage has rapidly expanded to two locations in Bunn and Louisburg. Prior to starting her own real estate company, Folks spent her early professional career in finance. After being persuaded by her family to join the real estate industry, she quickly realized her natural ability in the field and pursued it full-time. Now five years after starting her own firm, Folks’ business has become a well-known face in North Carolina real estate, from Granville County to Edgecombe County, and everywhere in between.

Under Folks’ leadership, the firm has attracted a highly qualified team of sales professionals with a diverse variety of skill sets. The company’s affiliated agents assist clients in areas including property management, new construction, and traditional residential sales.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Folks Properties, Folks and her team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

Many members of CENTURY 21 Folks Properties reside in and around the Lake Royale community. As a locally owned and operated firm, the company prioritizes relationship building and assuring that their fellow community members get the very best service available. This dedication is reflected by the firm’s involvement in local schools, donations to local churches, and support for social events around the lake. Folks describes the company philosophy as “being about the person on the contract, not the dollar signs within it.”

“We’re extremely fortunate to serve the area that many of us have called home for most of our lives,” said Folks. “If we want to continue to better our communities, that starts with the services we provide to old and new residents alike. We all promise to always go above and beyond and help make people’s American Dream into a reality.”

The Lake Royale community is often referred to as “the little hidden paradise.” The communities surrounding the lake can benefit from a calm and quiet lifestyle within driving distance of major cities such as Raleigh. Residents enjoy many typical lake amenities, such as boating, fishing, and swimming, in addition to more niche attractions such as a public golf course, hiking trails, and acres of woods.

With the backing of the CENTURY 21® network, Folks has her sights set on expanding beyond the communities of Lake Royale, however, she still has plans to bolster her company’s current presence there as well. In the near future, she will leverage the CENTURY 21 brand’s tools and services to recruit more agents, specifically in the company’s Louisburg office. In addition to recruitment, Folks also has plans for more physical expansion, particularly in Rocky Mount or Spring Hope, two areas where there is already a growing market.

“We strive to always be expanding and improving upon our services to benefit our local clients and communities,” said Folks. “With the CENTURY 21 network behind us, we can achieve the perfect blend of small-town values with the presence of a globally recognized brand. Every person that comes through our doors becomes a member of our family, and now we can confidently provide them with the opportunities we’d want for our own loved ones.”

“Rhonda and the rest of her affiliated sales associates at Folks Properties truly embody the family feel that makes the CENTURY 21 brand who we are,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Lake Royale and the greater triangle area of North Carolina have already been fortunate enough to benefit from Folks’ knowledge and service, and now we look forward to supporting her and her company as they take their presence in-state to the next level.”

Folks and her team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 314 Main Street, Suite B, in Bunn, N.C. 27508 or call at 803-235-1375.

About CENTURY 21 Folks Properties

CENTURY 21 Folks Properties is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, comprised of over 12,900 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide with more than 144,000 independent sales professionals.



Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.