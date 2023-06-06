The Efficacy of Broad Match + Audiences Strategy in Real Estate

When considering digital marketing strategies, the realm of real estate is no different from any other industry. The key objective remains the same - reaching the target audience with an impactful, compelling message that can inspire action. An increasingly popular approach adopted by real estate agents is the broad match + audiences strategy. This approach leverages the power of Google AdWords' broad match feature and combines it with audience targeting to attain superior marketing results.

The real estate sector thrives on the availability of a vast array of properties, each with a unique combination of attributes that appeal to different prospective buyers. Recognizing this immense diversity and matching it with the correct buyer is a daunting challenge that real estate agents constantly grapple with. This is where the broad match + audiences strategy steps in, optimizing the process by expanding reach while ensuring relevance.

Google's Broad Match Feature

The broad match feature in Google AdWords is a type of keyword match that allows your ads to show whenever someone searches for that keyword or a related phrase. It can include searches that are misspellings, synonyms, related searches, and other relevant variations.

With the broad match feature, you're casting a wide net over an extensive range of search queries. It brings with it the advantage of gaining visibility across a wider spectrum of potential buyers who might not use the exact keywords that you've selected for your campaign.

In the real estate industry, property attributes can be incredibly diverse, ranging from "3-bedroom apartments in New York City" to "colonial-style houses with large gardens in Austin". By leveraging the broad match feature, agents can reach potential clients who use various search terms that directly or indirectly relate to their listing.

Audience Targeting

Audience targeting is a method used in digital marketing to segment audiences based on specific criteria like demographics, interests, buying behavior, etc. Google AdWords allows you to target your ads to specific audiences, ensuring they are seen by those who are most likely to be interested in your offerings.

In the context of real estate, audience targeting can be a game-changer. For instance, if an agent specializes in selling luxury homes, they can target audiences with high-income levels and a demonstrated interest in luxury living. Alternatively, if an agent focuses on properties suitable for first-time buyers, they can target younger audiences who have recently started searching for homes.

Why Combine the Two?

The marriage of broad match keywords with audience targeting may seem counter-intuitive at first, considering one aims at breadth and the other at specificity. However, the combination forms a robust strategy that takes the best of both worlds - wide reach and precise targeting.

The broad match feature ensures a wide reach, allowing real estate agents to surface their listings to a large number of prospective clients. But, broad match alone can lead to high impression counts with low conversion rates as the ads may be presented to irrelevant audiences. This is where audience targeting steps in to bring precision.

When used in conjunction, the broad match feature ensures that your ads reach a wide array of searchers, while audience targeting ensures these ads are shown to a specific subset of this wide audience who are most likely to be interested in your property listings.

This synergistic approach allows real estate agents to achieve two key objectives:

Increased Visibility: Broad match keywords ensure the property listings reach a wider array of searchers. This increased visibility could lead to more impressions and clicks, potentially driving more traffic to the listings. Improved Relevance and Conversion Rates: By adding audience targeting to the mix, real estate agents can ensure that their ads are displayed to people who are more likely to take action. This targeting reduces wasted impressions on irrelevant audiences, thus improving the ad's overall relevance and potential conversion rates.

Conclusion

In the dynamic and competitive world of real estate, digital marketing strategies need to be both comprehensive and precise. The broad match + audiences strategy does precisely that - it maximizes the reach of property listings while maintaining relevance to the audience. As such, it is not surprising that this strategy is being widely adopted by savvy real estate agents seeking to gain a competitive edge in the digital realm. The power of a wide-reaching yet finely tuned marketing strategy should not be underestimated in a market as diverse and competitive as real estate.