The Horizon Group Create Jefferson Hancock Condominiums

Sales have officially launched at Jefferson Hancock, the latest real estate development by David Marom and The Horizon Group. The condominium contains a total of 18 residences between two four-story buildings in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Units range from studios to three bedrooms. Located at 1504 Jefferson Avenue and 1437 Hancock Street, the location is in a well-respected neighborhood and gives people in the market an opportunity to move into a brand-new home.

David Marom Owner The Horizon Group

The Horizon Group partnered with Brittany Marom Interior Design to give the place a refreshed look for new residents to enjoy. Each residence boasts natural lighting, high ceilings, double-pane windows, and high-quality appliances.

Almost every residence also has a private terrace with a Juliet balcony to step outside. The Horizon Group incorporated a lot of detailed finishes to make it a blend of modern sophistication while remaining minimalist.

Amenities are located across the street and include a full fitness center, basketball and pickleball court, yoga studio, roof, deck, outdoor kitchen and grill, library, an outdoor lounge, and a private conference room. The condominium is conveniently located near the L subway line, and there are parking spaces available for rent across the street as well as storage units within the building.

Studio units start at $345,000, with the high-end three-bedroom options topping out at $1,250,000. Douglas Elliman is in charge of sales and marketing for the building, which launched in early 2023.

Jefferson Hancock is the latest example of what The Horizon Group is capable of. David Marom spends time and energy picking out perfect locations for new projects. His firm has always focused on projects that provide as much value to the community as possible. It’s more about finding a perfect spot and reimagining it in a new way.

Those in the market can contact the sales team at Douglas Elliman for more information. Ariel Tirosh and Eric Feather serve as the two primary contacts from the company.

The Horizon Group, based in Brooklyn, is a real estate development firm created by David Marom. The company has developed over 30 projects in the greater New York City area. The approach of the firm is to identify what the needs of the community are and to create meaningful real estate projects to address those needs.

Real estate developer David Marom started in construction after moving to the United States from Israel. His father-in-law introduced him to real estate construction and he later decided to launch The Horizon Group.

David Marom‘s commitment to the community goes beyond real estate. He now calls Brooklyn his team’s homebase, and he played a major role in helping develop the non-profit organization, Pawsability Dog Club. When not buying and redeveloping properties, he spends his time helping the organization's mission which is to provide job training and employment opportunities for autistic adults.