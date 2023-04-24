The John Zubretsky Group Merges with CENTURY 21® AllPoints

CENTURY 21® AllPoints, a leading real estate brokerage in Connecticut, announced today its latest merger with The John Zubretsky Group, currently the Weichert Wethersfield CT office. This merger marks another milestone in CENTURY 21® AllPoints' growth strategy and further cements its position as a leading real estate brokerage in Connecticut.

Founded as CENTURY 21 Zubretsky & Son Realty, Inc. in 1977 by John M. Zubretsky, Sr. and John M. Zubretsky, Jr. Together, they built a company that had a role in over 20,000 real estate transactions in the Greater Hartford area. John Zubretsky will continue to lead the office from its new location in Wethersfield will be located at 1160 Silas Deane Hwy, Suite 102 (at The Borden).

“It really is like coming home. CENTURY 21 AllPoints is a family-run company with award-winning training, technology, and marketing,” said John Zubretsky. “This merger is great for our agents and their customers who now gain the benefits of a well-known, local real estate company combined with a global network and premium exposure for their home listings.”

Since 1971, members of the CENTURY 21 Network have been able to turn to fellow real estate professionals around the world for support with running their offices, managing their businesses, and navigating the ups and downs of the market. With the knowledge gathered from coast to coast (and beyond), CENTURY 21 affiliated brokers and agents expand their skills, gain new insights and ideas and defy mediocrity together.

“John is a seasoned real estate professional and he has built a reputation for expertise and community service throughout his career. He and his team are dedicated real estate professionals and we are proud to welcome them to CENTURY 21 AllPoints family,” said PJ Louis, VP and General Manager, CENTURY 21 AllPoints. “We continue to expand our footprint, not only in Wethersfield, but throughout the state by acquiring high-quality brokerages with a strong commitment to customer service,” added Louis.

Recently, CENTURY 21 AllPoints acquired CENTURY 21® Blue Marlin Pelican in the Florida Panhandle and expanded its presence to 18 offices and over 500 sales professionals serving homebuyers and sellers throughout the state of Connecticut and from Pensacola to Panama City Beach: covering the Florida Panhandle.

About CENTURY 21® AllPoints: Century 21 AllPoints is a leading real estate brokerage with over 500 sales professionals and 18 offices. With a commitment to providing its clients with exceptional service and support, Century 21 AllPoints has built a reputation for excellence in the industry. It remains a consistent Top 25 Brokerage in the CENTURY 21® system nationally with 10 strategically located Agent Centers now serving Connecticut and Florida. The company is part of the Century 21 global network of over 9,000 offices in 80 countries.

For more information about Century 21 AllPoints, visit www.cthomeseekers.com.