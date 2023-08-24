The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Celebrates 50 Years

Today, the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, celebrates its 50th anniversary.

For 50 years, NAMB has provided mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and innovative certification programs to provide industry professionals with the highest levels of professional development and service. In addition, NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of all Americans.

As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the United States and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage loan originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the nation

"Today marks 50 years of NAMB's unmatched service to the mortgage community," said NAMB President Ernest Jones Jr. "Our entire organization is overjoyed to share our golden anniversary with our esteemed members, industry partners, legislative colleagues, homebuyers, the entire mortgage marketplace, and the nation. As we celebrate this magnificent milestone of service we are also energized for the next 50 years for which NAMB will stand firmly to always find innovative ways to improve the industry each and every one of us loves and respects so very much."

NAMB will host several formal events in recognition of its 50th anniversary during NAMB National 2023 September 8-11th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will host thousands of individuals including NAMB members, exhibitors, educators, government officials and industry partners.

"NAMB National will be our platform to highlight the organization's achievements with so many people that helped elevate NAMB as the only entity ensuring the growth of the marketplace for the past 50 years," added Jones Jr.

In addition, during NAMB National, the organization will host the International Mortgage Brokers Federation (IMBF) for the Inaugural World Summit. IMBF and NAMB strongly believe the event will have a positive impact, demonstrating attendees are part of a powerful & informed global community developing intelligent outcomes. Forty to fifty mortgage professionals from across the globe will be in attendance from the United States, Australia, Ireland, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

"This year's IMBF world summit is another example of how NAMB uses innovation to elevate the entire marketplace and we are thrilled to bring together global leaders to NAMB National, for the first time, as part of our continued commitment to connecting people across the world which helps to ensure the positive growth of the global marketplace," added Jones Jr.

About NAMB

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the US. The Association hosts several meetings throughout the year. Engage the organization via social media: https://www.facebook.com/NAMBPros