The Top 10 Real Estate Brokerages in America

According to a study by the NAR, 87% of recent buyers purchased their homes via a real estate agent or broker. Most of them found that having expert help was key to discovering a home they wanted.

It only makes sense that a well-established brokerage is bound to have more options on offer than an independent real estate agent.

You'll find many excellent real estate brokerage options available to assist you with your home search, but these are your top ten choices right now.

Gary Keller and Joe Williams started this real estate brokerage in 1983 with a single office in Texas. Since then, the company's grown to include over 900 locations across the globe and employs 190,000 people.

The secret to this broker's success is its excellent commission system, which allows agents to take home 70% of their commission while the rest goes to company expenses and franchise fees.

Once an agent makes over $3,000 in commission, the franchise fee falls away. Additionally, when an agent reaches their local target, they get to keep 100% of their commission for the rest of the year.

This commission model helps attract the best real estate agents, with annual sales of about $501.1 billion worth of real estate.

This top-performing brokerage originated in 1973, founded by Dave Liniger and Gail Main. Today, it's the top-earning real estate broker in many towns and cities, thanks to sheer numbers.

RE/MAX works with 120,000 agents spread across 9,000 branches in 110 countries, selling $341.1 billion worth of real estate sales annually.

In September 2022, RE/MAX announced that it has secured another 180 new franchise agreements across the world.

RE/MAX agents keep 95% of their commission, but they pay a monthly desk fee toward office operational costs. New agents split their earnings 60/40 with the company until they reach a total of $23,000 in commission.

Benjamin Banker and Colbert Coldwell started Coldwell Banker in 1906. Currently, this real estate broker has over 3,000 offices in 49 countries and works with 92,159 agents.

In 1981, Sears Roebuck bought the company, but it has passed through a few buyers since then, ending up in the capable hands of Realogy.

With Coldwell Banker, new agents start with a 50/50 commission split and move up to a 60/40 or 70/30 split after a few years.

In 2021, Coldwell Banker sold $335 billion worth of property.

Century 21 started in 1971 and was employing over 150 new agents per month by 1976. Today, Century 21 works with 11,600 independently run franchise brokers and 147,000 real estate agents.

The broker has offices in every US state and 82 other countries worldwide and sold $115.3 billion worth of real estate in 2021.

With Century 21, agents start with a 50/50 commission split and progress to better ratios over time.

Owned by one of the world's most successful real estate investors, Berkshire Hathaway is a major force in the real estate industry. The company has over 50,000 agents under its wing and operates 11 offices across the U.S.

Berkshire Hathaway offers agents a 60/10 split on commission earned.

In 2021, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices completed $173 billion in real estate sales

Sotheby's 50,418 agents sold $173 billion worth of real estate in 2021, placing this luxury real estate franchise in the top four nationwide.

There are over 1,000 Sotheby's agencies located in 70 countries around the globe. Sotheby's offices operate independently and pay their agents commissions according to accepted rates in their respective areas.

HomeServices of America is a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate based in Minneapolis, MN. It offers mortgage financing, closing service, and title insurance as well as brokerage services.

The company employs 6,700 people and prides itself on its locally-centered ethos, despite operating multiple locations nationwide. There are 900 HomeServices of America offices in 30 states as well as DC.

Buyers who want a one-stop solution for their real estate needs prefer to work with HomeServices of America, helping the company generate around $13 billion in sales annually.

A former RE/MAX agent, Steve Morris, started EXIT Realty in 1996. EXIT uses the same commission structure as RE/MAX, and works with 22,730 real estate agents.

Once the agents reach $100,000 in commission earnings, they transition to a 90/10 split. This attractive proposition is highly motivational for EXIT agents and attracts many experienced Realtors into the fold.

EXIT's plans for future growth include increasing its sales force to 100,000 agents working from 3,600 offices across North America.

In 2021, EXIT Realty generated $27.2 billion in home sales.

Weichert has been around since 1969 and currently has over 15,200 realtors selling homes under its banner. Like HomeServices of America, Weichert offers a one-stop service for clients by assisting with mortgages, closing, and shopping for homes.

The company has a strong focus on growing its real estate agents by offering abundant training opportunities. Their efforts have paid off with $45 billion worth of real estate sales in 2021.

Compass only got started in 2012, thanks to the efforts of Robert Reffkin and Ori Allon. Despite its relative youth, Compass has generated about $100 billion in sales thanks to its high focus on consumers rather than sellers.

The company works with 17,000 realtors, and it offers some of the most user-friendly technology in the real estate market.

For now, Compass operates in just 20 markets based in major cities, but today's strong focus on tech bodes well for the future of Compass.

Find the Best Broker For You

Homeseekers and sellers should always choose a real estate brokerage based on their needs and location. Search the web, read reviews, and use online tools to compare the types of brokerages in your area, rather than base your choice on statistics and figures.

Whether you're a real estate broker, buyer, or seller, or simply fascinated by property markets, we've got news for you. Browse our website for all the latest updates, or get in touch for advertising opportunities.