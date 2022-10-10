Tips For Boosting Your Home's Value

Anyone who is about to sell their home will want to get as much as they can for it. Some homes will be very high in price, others may be less so. However, not everyone is aware that you can boost the value of your home.

Property Value Market Diagram Concept

Here’s how:

Paint Your Home

Painting your home is perhaps one of the easiest ways to increase your home’s value. Adding a coat to most, if not all rooms can make a big difference. Some experts even claim that a fresh coat of paint can add as much as 5% value to your home.

While you’re painting your home, you may also want to consider replacing some old light fittings. New light fittings can help your home to look newer and even brighter.

Install Energy Efficient Appliances

Homes in the USA are more likely to sell if they have energy efficient features. If the appliances are included in the sale, make sure they’re energy efficient.

Consider investing in new appliances as they can add a lot to your home’s value.

A new dishwasher, for example, may cost $500, but it could boost the value by much more.

Make Your Home’s Exterior Look Better

Your home’s exterior is the first thing that potential buyers will see. You can make it look better by:

Painting your front door

Cutting the grass

Pulling up weeds

Tidying the lawn’s edges

Planting plants in the front yard

Sweeping pathways leading to your home

Installing new exterior light fixtures

Making it clear what the number of the house is

Cleaning the windows

Cutting back overgrown hedges

While this may seem like a lot of work, it can make a difference. People are more likely to bid on a home that looks clean and tidy from the outside. Do what you can to keep the area tidy while your home is for sale.

Clean And Declutter Your Home

Clean your entire home before someone takes a look at it.

You may also want to consider decluttering your home so the rooms look bigger.

Don’t forget to clean the baseboards and floors.

When your home is cleaner and less cluttered it will look more pleasant.

Complete Any Unfinished Areas

Let’s imagine that you have not yet finished renovating the basement. You may consider leaving it for the new owners to finish it. However, this could be a mistake. Consider finishing the basement. When you do, you’re more likely to increase the value of your home.

Finish any areas that are yet to be completed. You could potentially increase the price when you do.

It is possible for you to boost your home’s value. Just make sure that you take your time and think about where you can make a few improvements. Don’t be afraid to do the work so that you see an improvement in your home. When you see the added value, your realtor might see it too.