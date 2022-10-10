RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Real Estate Marketing & Beyond
Tips For Boosting Your Home's Value

Tips For Boosting Your Home's Value

By Shanea Patterson | October 10, 2022

    Anyone who is about to sell their home will want to get as much as they can for it. Some homes will be very high in price, others may be less so. However, not everyone is aware that you can boost the value of your home. 

    Property Value Market Diagram Concept
    Here’s how: 

    Paint Your Home 

    Painting your home is perhaps one of the easiest ways to increase your home’s value. Adding a coat to most, if not all rooms can make a big difference. Some experts even claim that a fresh coat of paint can add as much as 5% value to your home. 

    While you’re painting your home, you may also want to consider replacing some old light fittings. New light fittings can help your home to look newer and even brighter. 

    Install Energy Efficient Appliances 

    Homes in the USA are more likely to sell if they have energy efficient features. If the appliances are included in the sale, make sure they’re energy efficient. 

    Consider investing in new appliances as they can add a lot to your home’s value. 

    A new dishwasher, for example, may cost $500, but it could boost the value by much more. 

    Make Your Home’s Exterior Look Better 

    Your home’s exterior is the first thing that potential buyers will see. You can make it look better by:

    • Painting your front door
    • Cutting the grass 
    • Pulling up weeds
    • Tidying the lawn’s edges
    • Planting plants in the front yard
    • Sweeping pathways leading to your home 
    • Installing new exterior light fixtures
    • Making it clear what the number of the house is 
    • Cleaning the windows 
    • Cutting back overgrown hedges 

    While this may seem like a lot of work, it can make a difference. People are more likely to bid on a home that looks clean and tidy from the outside. Do what you can to keep the area tidy while your home is for sale

    Clean And Declutter Your Home 

    Clean your entire home before someone takes a look at it.

    You may also want to consider decluttering your home so the rooms look bigger. 

    Don’t forget to clean the baseboards and floors. 

    When your home is cleaner and less cluttered it will look more pleasant. 

    Complete Any Unfinished Areas 

    Let’s imagine that you have not yet finished renovating the basement. You may consider leaving it for the new owners to finish it. However, this could be a mistake. Consider finishing the basement. When you do, you’re more likely to increase the value of your home. 

    Finish any areas that are yet to be completed. You could potentially increase the price when you do. 

    It is possible for you to boost your home’s value. Just make sure that you take your time and think about where you can make a few improvements. Don’t be afraid to do the work so that you see an improvement in your home. When you see the added value, your realtor might see it too. 

    Shanea Patterson
    Bio: Shanea Patterson is a freelance copywriter and content creator, the founder of Ultimate Freelance Guide, author of The Ultimate Guide to Living Your Best Freelance Life, NYU grad, and a huge marketing enthusiast. She is a sought-after freelance copywriter and content creator who’s been published on USA Today, Small Biz Daily, Overture Global Magazine, and OnDeck. She’s a regular contributor to Realty Biz News.
