TKI’S QUARTERLY nSKOPE Predictive Analytics report shows Jackson, Michigan as nation’s most Predicted Sales Market

TKI, a software development company with more than 20 years of real estate experience, today unveiled its quarterly nSkope Predictive Analytics Report that identifies more than 7.3 million homes in 364 studied Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) that are most likely to come on the market through June 2023. The report suggests that families with children in grades K-12 will increase their market presence to 22.5% of all homes sold.

The report broke down each MSA by size and found that of those markets with a population of less than 100,000, Rome, Ga., had the most predicted listings expected to come on the market by June 2023 with 4,323 properties.

Gainesville, Ga., led communities with 100,000 to 250,000 in population with nearly 15,000 projected listings. Port St. Lucie, Fla. (23,800), Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C. (44,850), North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. (40,141), Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tenn. (82,050), Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz. (136,394) and New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. (280,999) followed in leading specific population breakouts. (See charts below.)

nSkope, which utilized proprietary algorithms enhanced by artificial intelligence to analyze over 300 data points and identify patterns and correlations, broke out each MSA by Census population counts to determine the most predictive markets by size.

Along with predicting future listings, TKI also reviewed nSkope data to determine which MSAs had the highest success rate based on reviewing June 2021 predictions. Jackson, Mich., had 1,021 of the 5,879 predicted addresses come on the market between June 2021-June and 2022, a nation-leading 17.37% conversion rate. Jacksonville, N.C., New Orleans-Metairie, La., and Kalamazoo-Portage, Mich., also were above 15% success rates.

Top 10 Most Accurate MSAs June 2021-June 2022 Predicted Converted % Accurate Jackson, Mich. 5,879 1,021 17.37 Jacksonville, N.C. 8,853 1,524 17.21 New Orleans-Metairie, La. 27,757 4,723 17.02 Kalamazoo-Portage, Mich. 9,836 1,654 16.82 Hammond, La. 3,854 515 13.36 Colorado Springs, Colo. 33,103 3,748 11.32 Pueblo, Colo. 6,780 767 11.31 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Fla. 11,549 1,285 11.13 New Bern, N.C. 5,838 614 10.52 Killeen-Temple, Texas 17,249 1,760 10.20

Of the nation’s most-populated MSAs, nSkope saw 7.89% of its predicted homes in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz., come on the market through June 2021-June 2022. The Chicago and Atlanta markets followed in success rates.

Top 10 Largest MSAs June 2021-June 2022 Predicted Converted % Accurate Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz. 171,161 13,505 7.89 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Ga. 212,212 13,865 6.53 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wisc. 222,691 13,634 6.12 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 234,049 14,029 5.99 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas 205,592 12,294 5.98 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W.Va. 186,511 11,131 5.97 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 113,502 6,593 5.81 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 151,101 7,583 5.02 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 218,025 10,038 4.60 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 287,937 12,599 4.38

Overall, nSkope examined the nation’s approximately 128 million homes and predicted about seven million would come on the market between June 2021-June 2022. Its average national success rate was 8.2%.

“The application of predictive analytics has come a long way and should begin to play an even greater role in the marketing efforts of real estate brokerages and large teams,” said Tom Gamble, co-founder, and CEO of TKI. “The cost of targeted marketing continuously increases and much of that effort is wasted reaching those who are not candidates to list their home. Our work helps shrink the target pool and showcases which properties may come on the market and why these addresses and potential clients should be targeted.

“In an age where a closing rate of two percent of all leads would be unheard of, nSkope becomes an incredibly valuable tool,” Gamble continued. “For example, in Jackson, had a brokerage or team targeted only those homes we predicted would sell and secured them as clients, they would have seen a 17% conversion rate. It is also important for real estate professionals to continuously recognize that leads and our type of data are just a start. A lot of work must be done to turn potential opportunities into actual clients.”

nSkope attaches a variety of personas to each projected listing, helping real estate professionals understand “who” the potential sellers are. The Predictive Analytics Report found that families with school-aged children will likely generate 22.6% of listings through June 2023. This was up from a 21.5% predicted for a 12-month span beginning in March. Retirees and mature households are expected to also increase their presence.

Profile Profile Definition Q2 2022

% of All Predicted Sales Q1 2002% of All Predicted Sales School-aged Family A household representing a family with children in grades K-12. 22.5% 21.5% Families A household with at least one child 18-or-older defined as living at home 14.6% 16.7% Mature Households Consists of empty nesters or adults with no children that are not yet at retirement age. 10.8% 10.3% Singles A household that has one adult and no children reported. 9.6% 10.0% Retirees A household with homeowners that are within retirement age. 7.8% 6.9%

In reviewing data collected between June 2021-June 2022, nSkope successfully predicted 7.67% of those households that were identified as families with children in grades K-12.

“We just don’t think it is enough for real estate marketers to know which homes may come on the market. Instead, we feel its critical that we use ‘big data to help us best segment them so imagery and messaging can immediately match that home,” Gamble said. “These are not leads. They are prospective clients. And, in many instances, they are a long way from making the listing decision, which allows brokerages and teams to be in front of them as early as possible to develop a relationship.”

Below follows a list of those markets with most homes predicted to come on the market through June 2023 in eight different population sizes:

Markets Under 100,000 Population Predicted Listings Through June 2023 Rome, Ga. 4,323 Corvallis, Oregon 4,027 Midland, Mich. 3,998 Columbus, Ind. 3,879 Kokomo, Ind. 3,395 Cape Girardeau, Mo.-Ill. 2,869 Victoria, Texas 2,792 Casper, Wyo. 2,669 Elmira, N.Y. 2,651 Grants Pass, Ore. 2,541

Markets 100,000-250,000 Population Predicted Listings Through June 2023 Gainesville, Ga. 14,911 Appleton, Wis. 14,050 Iowa City, Iowa 11,285 Punta Gorda, Fla. 11,272 Barnstable Town, Mass. 10,372 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, Ala. 10,248 Charlottesville, Va. 9,704 Oshkosh-Neenah, Wis. 8,826 Rochester, Minn. 8,808 Bend, Ore. 8,499

Markets 250,000-500,000 Population Predicted Listings Through June 2023 Port St. Lucie, Fla. 23,800 Greeley, Colo. 22,522 Fort Collins, Colo. 20,395 Naples-Marco Island, Fla. 20,041 Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, S.C.-N.C. 19,061 Reno, Nev. 17,956 York-Hanover, Pa. 17,448 Fort Wayne, Ind. 17,037 Boulder, Colo. 16,591 Springfield, Mo. 15,594

Markets 500,000-750,000 Population Predicted Listings Through June 2023 Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C. 44,850 Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa 34,677 Akron, Ohio 24,866 Provo-Orem, Utah 24,726 Fayetteville, N.C. 24,490 Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 23,979 Port St. Lucie, Fla. 23,800 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla. 23,495 Winston-Salem, N.C. 23,404 Madison, Wis. 22,760

Markets 750,000-1 Million Population Predicted Listings Through June 2023 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fa. 40,141 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla. 35,609 Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa 34,113 Colorado Springs, Colo. 32,345 Greenville-Anderson, S.C. 30,573 Columbia, S.C. 29,307 Charleston-North Charleston, S.C. 28,193 Worcester, Mass.-Conn. 27,969 Knoxville, Tenn. 27,020 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-NJ. 26,980

Markets 1-2 Million Population Predicted Listings Through June 2023 Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, Tenn. 82,050 Raleigh-Cary, N.C. 66,952 Jacksonville, Fla. 64,055 Richmond, Va. 46,963 Oklahoma City, Okla. 42,448 Salt Lake City, Utah 38,769 Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass. 38,738 Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind. 37,593 Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, Conn. 36,282 Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wis. 33,408

Markets 2-4 Million Population Predicted Listings Through June 2023 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz. 136,394 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, Calif. 117,457 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. 114,061 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. 107,895 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. 100,250 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich. 96,938 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. 93,578 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. 93,354 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 89,535 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, Calif. 82,928

Markets Under Above 4 Million Population Predicted Listings Through June 2023 New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. 280,999 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 235,338 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wisc. 225,742 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. 214,522 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W.Va. 213,012 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Ga. 208,133 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas 202,488 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. 150,759 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Fla. 96,356

Methodology: More than 128 million households were included in a July 1, 2022 report that utilized more than 300 data points to discover approximately 7 million homes are likely to be listed over the next 6- 12 months.

