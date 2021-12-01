Top 5 Social Media Strategies for Realtors in 2022

by

Social media marketing has become an integral part of digital marketing since Facebook exploded in the early 2000s. These days, nearly every notable company has not only a social media presence, but a strategy to help them grow even more.

Realtors are no different. More and more real estate agents are incorporating social media into their marketing strategies – and quite successfully.

Wanna join the ranks and ramp up your social media strategy? Here are five social media strategies for realtors in 2022.

1. Focus on Putting Out Quality Content

One of the main goals of your social media strategy for 2022 should be to put out quality content. Putting out quality content means taking the time to understand what content would be most appropriate and effective in getting your sales message across. It also means taking the time to create content that’s appealing – both visually and in terms of copy. That means choosing quality images to accompany your content, using attractive colors, and making sure that the content connects with your target audience.

2. Aim to Provide Real Value

On top of quality, your content should also provide some sort of real value for your target audience. For example, if you’re looking to target first-time homebuyers, you might give them an idea of what the process is like, or create a video explaining the answers to commonly asked questions. There are so many ways to approach this, so be creative and have some fun with it. Just make sure that above all else, your content provides some real value.

3. Get to Know Your Followers

Social media marketing isn’t just about putting out content. It’s also about getting people to engage with that content. And if your content isn’t doing that, it might be time to rethink the kind of content you’re putting out. Ask yourself if it aligns with the core messaging you want to put out to your target audience. Also ask yourself if your content is both interesting and whether it provides real value.

Getting to know your followers means determining which kind of content most appeals to your audience and creating more of that type of content. It also means answering questions and comments on your posts and helping your audience get the answers they need to make a buying decision.

4. Create a Social Media Marketing Plan

One thing most realtors fail to do when getting started with social media marketing is ignoring the planning part of things. If you want to bring in more quality leads in 2022, you’re going to have to come up with a social media marketing plan – or a content marketing/digital marketing strategy. Doing this can help you stay on track to reach your marketing and sales goals.

A social media marketing plan is a document that outlines your social media goals (i.e., get 10 people to sign up for Open House, etc.), as well as the methods you’ll use to achieve those goals and the metrics you’ll use to track your progress. Be as specific as possible and considering creating SMART goals.

5. Consider Paid Ads

While an organic social media strategy can do well, it can take more time to see results with an organic approach. That’s why so many brands harness the power of paid ads to reach their target audience on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, and similar sites. If you want to level the playing field, you need a paid ads strategy that can help you get the maximum number of qualified leads.

Before you start running paid ads, get familiar with each platforms ad platform. You might also want to consider taking a course on how to run profitable social media ads. There’s more to it than most people think so take some time to learn how to run effective ads and you’ll waste far less money going the “try stuff and see what works” approach.

Bonus: Incorporate Video Marketing

In 2020, 96% of consumers increased their online video consumption. Video marketing is a huge part of social media marketing. If you want to increase your chances of reaching potential buyers and sellers, incorporate more video content into your social media strategy in 2022.

Conclusion:

Creating a solid social media strategy is essential to your success on social media as a realtor in 2022. Take the above and use it to create a successful social media strategy that brings in quality leads week after week.