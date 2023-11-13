Top Agent Magazine Presents Strategies for Acquiring New Real Estate Clients

Looking to increase your client base for your real estate business? In this article, Top Agent Magazine explores a variety of ways to do that. There are so many effective strategies to add new clients to your roster while keeping your current clients satisfied. Here are a few tips that can help even the most seasoned real estate professional.

Maintain Your Connections With the Industry

When it comes to buying or selling a house, many more parties are involved than just the real estate agent and their client. Real estate agents will call upon insurance agents, financial planners, mortgage lenders, general contractors, and many other industry professionals to help them achieve their clients’ goals.

These pros interact with interested and potential homebuyers all the time. When you keep your connections with them strong, they’re more likely to call on you when they have a client in need of real estate representation.

Seek Out FSBO and Expired Listings

As a real estate agent looking to increase your roster of clients, reaching out to all kinds of potential sellers and buyers can lead to great results. However, one of the most strategic ways to onboard new clients is to reach out to individuals with FSBO and/or expired listings first.

People who list their houses as “For sale by owner” (FSBO) are looking to sell quickly. The same goes for individuals with expired listings who need to get their property sold. Cold-calling people in these situations are much more likely to create new clients than simply reaching out to homeowners at random.

Create a Close Relationship With a Builder

Developing your connections with related professionals in the real estate industry can be an essential part of expanding your client list. And if there is one real estate–adjacent pro to build a relationship with, it’s a builder.

You can interact with local builders in many different ways. You could take one on as a client for their own personal residence, or you could contract their building services for one of your other properties.

Builders are well connected with other housing professionals, and the potential homebuyers in their lives will likely look to them for all kinds of recommendations. Additionally, if you need any architectural advice for your listings, a builder you have prior connections with will be available to give you honest answers to your questions. Your relationship with a builder could be one of the most useful connections you create as a real estate agent.

Upgrade Your Website and Online Listings

Since so much business takes place online, your clients are likely to interact with your online presence before they ever meet with you or speak to you in person. If your website and listings aren’t up to par with nearby competition, your potential client may decide to go another direction.

Make sure your social media pages, website, and property listings are up to date with current information and properly represent your brand.

