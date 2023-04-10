United Real Estate Appoints Phillip Cantrell to EVP - Strategy

United Real Estate (United) announced today the appointment of Phillip Cantrell to Executive Vice President - Strategy and major program and platform enhancements. In an environment where much of the real estate industry is laying off staff and cutting investment in technology and support resources, United continues significant and uninterrupted investments in its national platform. Unlike its competitors, the tech-forward residential brokerage operation has not been forced, due to poor financial performance, to curtail investments during the downturn. The company attributes its ability to maintain a growth orientation to United’s efficient business model and strong profitability.

In 2022 and continuing into the first quarter of 2023, the company launched significant new programs and tools to its national network, including a significantly enhanced United University powered by a user-friendly Learning Management System, a new comprehensive agent and broker marketing platform, United Marketing Hub and significant enhancements to United’s proprietary cloud-based agent productivity platform, Bullseye Cloud™. These new offerings significantly strengthen United’s brokers’ and agents’ ability to outperform the adjusting market.

With the appointment of Cantrell as Executive Vice President – Strategy, United continues to accelerate the realization of its vision. In this newly created role, Cantrell will serve in an advisory and execution capacity for strategic initiatives and partner strategy. He will continue in his duties as CEO of Benchmark Realty, a market share-leading Nashville-based company, which joined United’s national network in 2020.

“When you are in rapid growth mode like United, you have to take time to measure, assess your strategic positioning in the market and see industry trends coming. Not doing it is how you get blindsided. It is critical to be on the leading edge of the curve so you can modify and adapt quickly. We want to put the right tools into the hands of our affiliated agents and brokers ahead of time, not after they are needed,” stated Cantrell.

United is now the nation’s sixth largest real estate brokerage operation by transaction count – up from number 139 three years ago. It is one of only three companies ranked in the top ten with growth in both transactions and sales volume in 2022, according to verified data in the Power Broker Report. Since 2019, United has experienced a 268% growth in agent count.

“We are in a unique position at this point in time to be able to lean in when the industry is contracting and make smart investments. United is purpose-built to profit in all phases of the market, which gives us a huge advantage over other legacy and next-generation brokerage models. According to EBITDA reported by publicly traded brokerages, we believe we were more profitable in 2022 than any of them, despite having returned tens of millions of dollars to our agents from transactions,” stated United Real Estate Group Chief Executive Officer, Dan Duffy.

The company’s profitability is fueled by a key competitive differentiator, its proprietary cloud-based technology platform, Bullseye Cloud. The Bullseye™ Agent Productivity Platform eliminates much of the cost burden of purchasing third-party tech. United continues to roll cost savings into its network for higher commission payouts to agents and for other strategic investments.

“It all comes down to being proactive. Our industry has traditionally been reactive. By focusing on the long term, and not just the current market cycle, we are ensuring the success of our Agents and the welfare of our clients. Phillip founded and is growing Benchmark Realty through hard work and adherence to solid principles that are well aligned with United Real Estate. We are grateful for his continued involvement and leadership within the company. Our mission to improve the financial trajectory of our agents’ careers and lives informs all of our strategic decision-making, this appointment included,” noted United Real Estate President, Rick Haase.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 33 states with 148 offices and 18,500 agents. The company produced over 77,900 transactions and $27.9 billion in sales volume in 2022.