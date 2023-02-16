United Real Estate Brings Residential Real Estate to Charleston, South Carolina

Two United Real Estate franchise owners have partnered to bring one of the most unique residential real estate models to Charleston. Unlike traditional brokerages, their office provides training, award-winning technology and brokerage support – without charging agents a commission split.

Because of its tremendous opportunity, Charleston was an obvious choice for co-owners Winston Velpula and Brenda Daly. The stable economy, fueled by Fortune 500s and major employers, is filled with high-paying jobs. Charleston’s median income per capita is 4% higher than the national average. The large metro population of 800,000 creates a resilient estate market. Some would argue, almost recession-proof.

“Charleston is internationally recognized for its beauty, culture, historic charm and architecture. The lifestyle afforded here is one of the best in the country. Our economy is supported by the Port of Charleston, one of the largest in the country, and other major employers, such as Boeing and Volvo. The high-paying jobs lead to a vibrant real estate market. We anticipate demand for housing to remain healthy,” explained Daly.

With more than 33 years of combined real estate experience, Daly and Velpula understand how to develop informed professionals with skills to achieve clients’ goals.

United | Charleston provides thorough agent training, focusing on service and skill development. For example, agents learn how to perform due diligence on the property and neighborhood to ensure it aligns with the client’s needs before showing. They tailor property marketing plans to reach more buyers, and they develop home valuations based on competitive research.

“The tools and training we offer create better transaction experiences for buyers and sellers. Our agents can leverage cutting-edge technology to market properties, communicate with clients and conduct business virtually. They also have access to skill development training on a variety of topics,” stated Velpula.

The office is a six-minute drive to historic Charleston, located in Mount Pleasant off state highway 17 at 735 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Suite 100.

Agents interested in career opportunities with United Real Estate | Charleston can visit JoinUnitedCharleston.com or call 843-376-9298.

Brokers interested in joining the United Real Estate broker network can visit GrowWithUnited.com or contact Tyler Anderson, VP Broker Network Development at 724-858-9242 or [email protected]

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 148 offices and 18,000 agents. The company produced over $21.5 billion in sales volume in 2021.