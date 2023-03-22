Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/gREquCUXQLI

As a student attending the University of Southern California, it must be a challenging task to find the ideal apartment with the needed amenities. There are so many options to choose from, making it hard to decide what works best. Many students look at the amenities each apartment block offers and then decide based on that. Fortunately, many off-campus apartment complexes offer superior amenities that will enhance your college experience. Let’s have a look at the USC student housing with the best amenities.

The Icon

When it comes to finding USC apartments, Tripalink has an easy-to-use website that offers you everything you need. Struggling with finding the ideal location? No stress; Tripalink allows you to customize your search so that you can find the perfect student accommodation that suits your budget and preference. And the Icon is a great example of this. A mere few minutes away from the USC campus, this apartment block offers several amenities you will love.

It includes a rooftop pool, hot tub, lounge area, and fitness center with its own cardio equipment, weight-lifting machines, and even free weights. But that’s not all. You will find study rooms for those who need a quiet space to work or study, as well as a business center with high-speed internet. For the moments you need a break, there is an on-site gaming room, theatre room, as well as an outside grill area.

Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/08AJKJf75kw

The Lorenzo

Who says that students should not have all the benefits to make their college experience a great one? Well, certainly not us. At the Lorenzo, you will find a range of amenities that will provide for a comfortable four-year stay. There is a resort-style pool, hot tub, and sundeck for those warm summer months. And to keep you in shape, there’s an on-site fitness center, basketball court, and volleyball court, as well as a spin and yoga studio. When it comes to an on-site gym, there are five key features to look out for, especially if you are into fitness, so keep this in mind. Then there are study rooms and computer labs. And lastly, if you need a break, catch a movie at the on-site theater, play some games in the game room, or cook a burger in one of the outdoor BBQ areas.

The West

Situated quite close to USC, The West has the best amenities since it provides for work and plays. Not only are these luxury apartments, but the on-site facilities also make sure you never want to leave. However, make sure to get to your classes! Here you will find a rooftop pool with a lounge area. Great for an after-class splash. For those who participate in college sports, there is also a fitness center on-site that caters to most, if not all, fitness levels. And if you need a space to study in peace, The West provides this as well with its study rooms. On the days you have a moment, you can enjoy the entertainment facilities on-site as well.

University Gateway

This belongs on the list because it’s found across the street from USC, so, super convenient. This upscale apartment complex offers you so much, including complimentary WI-FI. You will find an on-site pool with a lounge area - Los Angeles natives really love their pools. You also get to enjoy the fitness center that boasts impressive equipment to keep you in shape. And on your off days, you can relax in the games room playing a few video games. There are also study sections that allow for private study time.

The University View

This property has become quite popular in recent years and is a go-to for many USC students. It’s in close proximity to the university and offers all the amenities required to enjoy a four-year college stint. There is a pool, fitness center, study rooms, computer lab, game room, and so much more.

Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/BlIhVfXbi9s

1200 Figueroa or Circa LA Apartments

There is this belief that students need minimal things to accomplish their dreams. But this is simply false. Students especially need creature comforts to help them cope with their new-found freedom and responsibilities. And finding the correct apartment complex can help here. One such complex and the last on our list is 1200 Figueroa. 1200 Figueroa has a reputation for being one of the best places for students, and its amenities are a contributing factor.

This luxury apartment complex, located a few blocks from USC, features a pool, fitness center, concierge, and so much more. Each apartment also comes with a range of amenities such as dishwashers, washing machines, microwaves, and refrigerators as well. You are also allowed to have a pet, only cats or dogs. And there is on-site parking if you own a car.

But that’s not all. This apartment complex also allows for study time. You will find that there are quiet spaces to study. And if you need some entertainment, you won’t need to go far since there are some basic things to enjoy on-site. For those who want to explore the city and its surroundings, you will be close enough to train stations and various other public transport options, which for the most part, are within walking distance.

Finding the ideal place to stay while in college can be tough. You should look at the student housing market for 2023 and beyond. This will help to establish some key things, such as what type of apartments offer more value, how the market is doing, and more.