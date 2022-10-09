ValleyMLS.com Teams Up with RElumio For Automated Marketing

Collabra Technology, a digital marketing and analytics, company that helps real estate professionals grow their digital sphere of influence, today launched RElumio™ for more than 4,000 ValleyMLS.com members in the Huntsville, Ala. metro area.

RElumio connects directly with MLSs to create cutting-edge marketing materials to shine a light on an agent’s listing and help build their digital brand with market data and listing videos, websites and flyers. RElumio provides an easy and instant way for agents to create beautiful marketing pieces without the hassle of uploading photos and information, gathering data and editing videos.

“We are always on the lookout for how to help our members stand out in this fast-changing market, and RElumio does just that. There are so many digital marketing options today and RElumio’s intuitive platform, ability to seamlessly connect with our data, quality of offerings and product roadmap made this partnership an easy choice for our MLS and our members,” said Josh McFall, CEO, ValleyMLS.com.

“Smart multiple listing services know that their value proposition is being challenged on multiple fronts today and are looking for innovative ways to deliver products that reinforce and elevate that value proposition,” said Russ Cofano, CEO, Collabra Technology. “We could not be more excited to become a trusted partner of the smart folks at ValleyMLS.com who clearly understand the need to help their agents remain highly competitive in an industry full of disruption and, in doing so, become even more indispensable to their members.”

Earlier this week, the company launched RElumio Market Spotlight™, giving agents the ability to combine their listing with real-time, hyper-local market analytics into a beautiful, attention-grabbing video. It includes up-to-the-minute, ZIP Code-level market insights with an agent’s listing to create a short home presentation video — a first for the industry. Videos utilize Plunk’s new analytics platform which tracks and captures housing market performance in real time. With RElumio Market Spotlight, agents can now provide valuable market insights to their digital sphere of influence with just one click.

