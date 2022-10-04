Vickie Pizzarelli joins Engel & Völkers as a Real Estate Advisor

Engel & Völkers of East Greenwich announced today that Vickie Pizzarelli has joined its brokerage as a real estate advisor, where she specializes in new construction, residential sales, foreclosures, and short sales.

Vickie brings more than 30 years of leadership experience to this new role, and she has consistently been a top performer in the industry. She has received the Rhode Island Association of Realtors (RIAR) Circle of Sales Excellence Award every year since 2008. She has also received an Executive Club Award, as well as a Leadership Award four times, and a Recruiter of the Year Award three times.

Vickie was recently a featured cover agent in the November 2021 New England edition of Top Agent Magazine.

Her real estate career began in 1987 at NY Cross & Brown Residentials, where she served as a secretary for the Manhattan-based brokerage. She was promoted to office manager the following year and was asked to obtain her real estate license to assist the office broker. After four years at the brokerage, Vickie joined Douglas Elliman in Manhattan as head of the listing department.

Vickie joins Engel & Völkers from eXp Realty. She is also a former franchise owner, managing more than 60 real estate advisors between her two offices in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Her franchise was up for renewal as the pandemic hit and Vickie saw an opportunity to start a new venture. She founded Green Space Realty Group (GSRG) in 2020.

In her new role at Engel & Völkers, Vickie looks forward to using her wealth of knowledge to educate both her clients and her fellow real estate advisors.

Vickie serves as Director of Professional Development at the Greater Providence Board of Realtors, and she holds a seat on the board’s Grievance Committee. She also serves on the Professional Standards Committee at RIAR. She is a member of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. Vickie holds a DiSC Trainer certification. She is licensed in RI and MA.

“Vickie demonstrates an immense passion for the real estate industry,” says Emilio DiSpirito IV, co-owner of Engel & Völkers. “Between her volunteer work on various boards and committees, to her clients’ raving reviews, we are thrilled to have Vickie with us and look forward to watching her career continue to flourish.”

