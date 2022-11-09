When Will the Housing Market Go Back to Normal Home Prices?

Did you know that the average house in the United States now costs over $350,000? As you might guess, this has served as an obstacle for those who are looking to purchase their first home. It's no secret that the housing market has been skyrocketing over the past couple of years.



For many people, it has been virtually impossible to buy a home. This is especially true for first-time buyers. Although the current home cost and mortgage rates are unfavorable for many people, they won't last forever.



Let's take a look at everything you need to know about when the housing market will settle and when home prices will return to normal.

What's Causing This Sharp Increase in Price?

Unfortunately, the increase in home prices doesn't necessarily reflect an increase in inherent value.



So, what's causing prices to rise so sharply?

The answer is simple there is more demand than there is supply. In other words, there are more people who want to buy homes than there are homes available for sale.



This imbalance is caused by a number of factors. One of the most prominent is the relocation of high-paid workers to areas that previously had a lower cost of living. For instance, many people who work in the technology and finance industries in New York and California are moving to places like Texas and Florida.



Another factor that is playing a role is the return of investors to the market. After taking a beating during the housing crisis, many investors are now seeing real estate as a safe investment again.



This increased demand from investors is also helping to drive up prices. Real estate investors adversely affect the supply of homes due to the fact that they purchase properties solely to rent out to tenants. This means that the houses they buy are off the market for the foreseeable future.

Can the Market Go up Forever?

No, it cannot.



We have already seen a large number of families become priced out of living in certain areas. It's also not uncommon for multiple bidders to look into purchasing a house only to have someone come in last second and purchase the home for an amount that is significantly over the asking price.



It's safe to say that the current market conditions are not sustainable.

When Can We Expect Prices to Come Back Down to Earth?

Unfortunately, there is no easy answer to this question. It really depends on a number of different factors.



One thing that could help is if more people put their homes up for sale. This would help to increase the supply of homes and, in turn, help to bring prices back down to a more reasonable level. Another thing that could help is if interest rates rise.



This would make it more difficult for people to afford a home and would help to slow down the demand. It's also worth noting that we may already be seeing some early signs of a market correction.



In some areas, prices have already started to level off or even decrease slightly. This is likely due to the fact that many people who were on the fence about buying a home have already done so.

So, while it's impossible to predict exactly when the market will correct itself, it's certainly possible that we are already beginning to see the beginnings of a return to normalcy.



Assuming that everything stays relatively stable, it's reasonable to expect that the market will begin to correct itself within the next few years. This means that prices will start to come down and more people will be able to afford a home.

If you've been waiting for the market to settle down before buying a home, it's probably a good idea to start looking now.

However, it's important to understand the rates that you can expect. This will help you plan ahead financially in the coming years.

As of November 2022, the average mortgage APR is somewhere around 6.5%.

How Can I Make the Home Buying Process Easier?

As you might guess, it's imperative that you work with a reputable professional if you want to find the home that is best for you.



A good real estate agent will be able to help you navigate the market and find a home that meets your needs. When searching for someone to work with, consider their past reputation.



A quick Google search will help you gain insight into the type of experience that you will get from hiring them. Regardless of their reputation, though, you should only work with someone you feel comfortable communicating with. If it doesn't seem like they are willing to help your needs, you should look elsewhere.



It's also a good idea to get pre-approved for a mortgage before you start shopping for homes. This will give you a better idea of how much you can afford to spend and will help to make the buying process go much smoother.

Finally, be sure to have a realistic idea of what you are looking for in a home.



It's easy to get caught up in the excitement of finding your dream home, but it's important to remember that you will likely have to compromise on some things. This can help you avoid prolonging your search by having unrealistic expectations.

Home Prices Won't Stay High Forever

Although the home prices in the US housing market may seem overwhelming right now, they can't last forever. Over the coming months, we will most likely see numbers dropping down to where they used to be.



Keep this in mind so you can make the decision that is best for you.

Want to learn more about what we can do? Be sure to reach out to us today and see how we can help you.