Writer Launches Three New Generative AI Models for the Enterprise

Writer, the only full-stack generative AI platform built for business, today launches three new proprietary large language models (LLMs) designed for enterprise-ready generative AI. Palmyra Small (128M), Palmyra Base (5B), and Palmyra Large (20B) are the only in-production LLMs that were trained on a set of data specifically curated to power AI use cases for the enterprise.

Palmyra Small and Base LLMs are accessible via free download on Hugging Face. Writer’s enterprise customers have their generations all powered by Palmyra Large through the Writer platform, and Writer enterprise customers are also now able to integrate generative AI capabilities directly into their products and to scale and improve their experience with Writer via Writer’s new API to Palmyra Large.

“Writer was built from the ground up to take AI into the enterprise. It all starts with our proprietary model, where customers own their inputs, training data, and outputs,” said May Habib, CEO of Writer. “No enterprise leader wants their data to be fodder for someone else’s foundation model, including ours. We give customers all the benefits of the AI application layer without any of the risks of other AI applications and commercial models. Enterprise leaders want to invest in solutions that will essentially give them their own LLM."

Companies using Writer to bring AI into their business processes see unparalleled benefits —

Security and Privacy: Writer is enterprise-ready generative AI with the highest levels of security and privacy features. Unlike other AI products, a company’s proprietary data, from internal communications to marketing on a website, is used only for the company’s own benefit. And when building generative AI features into a company’s own application, their customers’ data is protected from data leaks into open-source or third-party models. The data used to fine-tune a model or train a template doesn’t make it into Writer’s or anyone else’s models or templates. Writer is the only LLM company that is both Soc-2 Type II and HIPAA certified.

Personalized Results: Not only is Palmyra the only LLM trained primarily on business writing and marketing data, but customers can further fine-tune the model with their own data, brand, and style guidelines. Writer is also the only generative AI platform that can ingest text, videos, PDFs, audio, and perform live Internet crawls to generate, repurpose, research, analyze, and transform data for new contexts. Writer also fact-checks outputs.

Embedded AI in Workflows: Writer helps train teams on AI best practices and helps customers embed AI directly into a team’s workflows. It is the only platform with both an API and an ecosystem of extensions delivering AI directly into +100 third-party applications.

Time and Cost Savings: Palmyra Small and Base are provided to customers for free, and allow users to complete specific tasks with a good set of example data. They are inexpensive to run and host, which makes them a much better option than using OpenAI. The Palmyra Large LLM and API are affordable options for enterprise organizations and are effective at both zero-shot and few-shot use cases. The cost is $0.01/1K tokens (half the cost of DaVinci-003) with unlimited fine-tuning for enterprise customers. Enterprise organizations have chosen Palmyra Large over other commercial models for its higher quality, lower latency, and affordability for at-scale use cases.

Additionally, with Writer’s API, anyone can integrate enterprise-grade generative AI content directly into their own applications and workflows. The API provides access to the Palmyra LLMs and can be fine-tuned with company data, taking into account everything from brand voice and word and character length to fact verification. It also ensures the security of a company’s user and employee data. Proprietary data, from internal comms to marketing on a website, is not used to train the foundation model.

“Every organization needs to figure out their generative AI strategy,” said Habib. “By making our smaller LLMs accessible to everyone and opening up the API to our largest generative model, we’re giving businesses access to the best LLM purpose-built for their needs.”

“We’ve been using Writer’s API to integrate the output of our AI apps from Writer, as well as build our own applications and workflows. We’re trying to bring AI into everything we do. The benefits of making an early strategic shift to incorporate AI throughout our company is helping us solve real business problems and uplevel our creative energy,” said Ranjan Roy, VP of Strategy at Adore Me.

“Writer is at the forefront of Generative AI, training their own LLMs to create value for businesses. It’s super inspiring to see Writer share their proprietary models with the community in fully open source releases, and we’re happy to welcome the Palmyra text generation models to the Hugging Face Hub!”, said Jeff Boudier, product director at Hugging Face.