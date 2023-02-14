Writer Launches Three New Generative AI Models for the Enterprise

Writer, the only full-stack generative AI platform built for business, today launches three new proprietary large language models (LLMs) designed for enterprise-ready generative AI. Palmyra Small (128M), Palmyra Base (5B), and Palmyra Large (20B) are the only in-production LLMs that were trained on a set of data specifically curated to power AI use cases for the enterprise.
Palmyra Small and Base LLMs are accessible via free download on Hugging Face. Writer’s enterprise customers have their generations all powered by Palmyra Large through the Writer platform, and Writer enterprise customers are also now able to integrate generative AI capabilities directly into their products and to scale and improve their experience with Writer via Writer’s new API to Palmyra Large.
“Writer was built from the ground up to take AI into the enterprise. It all starts with our proprietary model, where customers own their inputs, training data, and outputs,” said May Habib, CEO of Writer. “No enterprise leader wants their data to be fodder for someone else’s foundation model, including ours. We give customers all the benefits of the AI application layer without any of the risks of other AI applications and commercial models. Enterprise leaders want to invest in solutions that will essentially give them their own LLM."
Companies using Writer to bring AI into their business processes see unparalleled benefits —
Additionally, with Writer’s API, anyone can integrate enterprise-grade generative AI content directly into their own applications and workflows. The API provides access to the Palmyra LLMs and can be fine-tuned with company data, taking into account everything from brand voice and word and character length to fact verification. It also ensures the security of a company’s user and employee data. Proprietary data, from internal comms to marketing on a website, is not used to train the foundation model.
“Every organization needs to figure out their generative AI strategy,” said Habib. “By making our smaller LLMs accessible to everyone and opening up the API to our largest generative model, we’re giving businesses access to the best LLM purpose-built for their needs.”
“We’ve been using Writer’s API to integrate the output of our AI apps from Writer, as well as build our own applications and workflows. We’re trying to bring AI into everything we do. The benefits of making an early strategic shift to incorporate AI throughout our company is helping us solve real business problems and uplevel our creative energy,” said Ranjan Roy, VP of Strategy at Adore Me.
“Writer is at the forefront of Generative AI, training their own LLMs to create value for businesses. It’s super inspiring to see Writer share their proprietary models with the community in fully open source releases, and we’re happy to welcome the Palmyra text generation models to the Hugging Face Hub!”, said Jeff Boudier, product director at Hugging Face.
