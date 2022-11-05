YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED recognized as Americas Fastest Growing Private Company

YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY and its CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma has been featured in INC magazine's September 2022 edition as 2022 America's Fastest Growing Private Company. The 2022 Inc. 5000 list highlights the country's top 1% of privately held companies shaping the current economy.

Inc, the world's most trusted business-media brand, has produced the list every year since 1982. Its team analyses company data in-depth to conclude which company to include in its prestigious list.

Over the past many years, YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED helped buy and sell more than $1 billion worth of residential real estate thanks to the techniques taught by its visionary CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma.

Speaking to the media, Rudy Lira Kusuma stated, "It's an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 list. I truly believe it's a team effort. It's all down to our dedication, hard work, and commitment to selling high-quality real estate to our customers. We are trying to revolutionize how residential real estate is bought and sold in this country. This recognition is a testament to our vision and where we want to go in the future."

He added, "We are a real estate company where agents are licensed to use YHSGR proprietary and proven home selling system to thrive in today’s market shift. We regularly conduct workshops to teach our agents the best practices in this marketplace."

The accomplishment comes even as the economy has tanked and rumors of recession grow. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list have helped the economy, created jobs, and helped a lot of dreams come true. The company attributes its performance to its unique sales strategy and ability to recruit the best talent. They don't do any no cold calling, no door knocking, no prospecting and rely on cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training to get results.

People interested in checking out the results of the Inc. 5000 can visit the website. Those interested in joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty can reach out using the information below.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma, who has a proven track record of helping people buy and sell homes in the region. The company has thousands of buyers in its database who are ready and willing to see if a home matches their needs. The agency teaches cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.

