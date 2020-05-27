10 Things You Need To Know About Reverse Mortgages

by

Taking a loan means that what you’ve got isn’t enough for what you desire. Be it a car that you want to buy, cash to support your medications, or you simply want to be financially independent, taking a loan is a quick solution.

Applying for loans may be easy if you are young, able, and earning. That isn’t true if you are in your golden years. This is when a reverse mortgage plays a prominent role. It’s a game-changer as it helps clients support the costs of living while they head on to the retirement age.

Could reverse mortgage be a way to improve your retirement financial situation?

To answer this question, read the discussion below on the ten things that you must know about reverse mortgages.

What Is A Reverse Mortgage?

A reverse mortgage is a home equity loan designed to help adults (62 and older) to be more financially secure in retirement. The amount of money a borrower can get is determined by the value of the property, mortgage balance, other loans (if any), and the age of the borrower.

Given this overview of a reverse mortgage, the following are the thing you should know before applying for one:

You Can Consult A Professional Advisor

When you need to apply for a reverse mortgage, you can always ask for help.

In doing so, ensure that the advice and support you get comes from sources which are well-versed in the field.

Feel free to seek help from professional advisers to support and confirm any details you get about various reverse mortgage plans.

For that, you can be assured that My Reverse Mortgage Plan has the best tools to ensure that the loan is released quickly, professionally and as per your needs.

You Can Choose Reliable Lenders

In planning to apply for a reverse mortgage, pick a lender you recognize and trust. Ideally, choose a lender that can explain to you the full scope of the reverse mortgage plan. It’ll also be best to select lenders whose policies are easy to grasp and they disburse loans quickly.

You Can Choose From Various Types Of Reverse Mortgages

The next thing is to choose the type of loan that fits your needs.

The different types of reverse mortgages are as follows:

HECM (Home Equity Conversion Mortgages)

This is the most common type of reverse mortgage as it’s supported by the government’s Housing and Urban Development (HUD) department. This loan typically provides higher initial expenses because it’s federally subsidized.

For getting the approval of your HECM loan, you will have to attend a counseling session with a HUD accredited counselor. The aim is to make you understand how someone else can’t profit from you taking out the loan.

Proprietary Reverse Mortgages

This type of reverse mortgage loan is private and isn’t supported by any state agency. The thing about this type of loan is that if your home has a higher market value, you can get a higher loan amount.

Single Purpose Mortgages

Though this type of reverse mortgage loan isn’t as popular as the other two choices, it has its benefits. Non-profit groups and a few state and local government departments provide this loan. And, borrowers may use the loan only for one specific purpose.

You Have Multiple Disbursement Choices.

Each senior has diverse priorities. Thus, various disbursement options are available to cover different needs. This involves collecting funds in full or in tranches, a line of credit, recurring installments, or any other method convenient for you. Be aware of the choices and select the terms that suit you.

All Cost And Fees Are Disclosed

All costs relating to your reverse mortgage loan must be disclosed in detail. This includes fees, and upfront and recurring payments over the lifetime of the loan.

Also, remember that the repayment of the loan, in part or full, and without interest, is possible.

In the event that none of these costs and fees are disclosed to you while processing your loan, take the time to step back and look for other loan providers. Be wise not to fall for misleading terms and traps laid by loan sharks.

You Still Own Your Home

A popular myth about reverse mortgages is that the lender purchases the house. This is wrong. You keep possession of the house provided that you agree to the conditions of the loan and remit your taxes and insurances.

You Are Not Expected To Make Monthly Payments

One of the reverse mortgage’s most enticing features is that the loan is given to you without taking any property. That is quite different from a traditional forward mortgage where you have to pay a monthly amount. With a reverse mortgage, the loan is paid when you sell the house, relocate, or when the borrower no longer lives in the house.

Fees And Interest Count

With the typical loan, interests are added to your monthly payments and taken gradually during the loan’s lifetime.

Importantly, with a reverse mortgage, monthly payments are not required. This means that the interest builds up and that the volume of debt rises over the loan term. More importantly, the residual equity in the house could also be eaten up.

Remember also that failure to cover costs such as taxes and insurances may result in default or instant reverse mortgage repayment.

You Are Covered In Case Of Real Estate Market Decline

As mentioned, the federal government supports reverse mortgage loans. More excellent coverage comes with such federal insurance.

If the amount payable by you is more than the home value when it’s sold, you’ll not be required to pay the excess. The difference will be covered by government insurance. That means the loan will be paid in full using only the amount for which your home sells —nothing more.

Not based on Income or Credit Score.

Another notable thing about reverse mortgages is that the requirements for credit score and income are minimal. All you need to demonstrate is your capacity to pay taxes and insurances.

Bottomline

Before shopping around for a reverse mortgage loan, it’s a smart idea to speak with an advisor. In this process, you’ll know about the loan types, loan plans, payment options, and the related drawbacks. This exercise is a must to ensure that you won’t make wrong decisions.

When you get a set of quotations, compare loan and payment-related conditions. Mortgage premiums are usually the same among loan providers but added costs may differ considerably. Interest rates, processing fees, origination costs, and the like must be examined in detail. If you follow the above tips, reverse mortgage can be a good option for you.