15 Easy Reel Ideas for Realtors

Microcontent, such as Instagram Reels, is a game changer. Did you realize that 91% of Instagram users watch Reels weekly? However, not all agents take advantage of this platform. You may make a name for yourself by posting one reel every other day.

Train others to come to your account for local knowledge. But don't limit your material to real estate; provide followers with engaging content even after transactions.

Here are 15 easy reel ideas that will help you build your brand and reach broader audiences and followers who will potentially turn into customers:

Begin exhibiting properties—custom builds, model houses, and premium listings.

Highlight local companies, supporting and publicizing them.

Promote community attractions and events and serve as the go-to resource for entertaining activities.

Share your knowledge: industry updates, tips and tricks, staging before-and-afters.

Take followers behind the scenes and show them a typical day in the life of a real estate agent.

Express your individuality and convey stories that are relatable.

Use trending videos to broaden your audience and experiment with different formats. Find your voice and begin experimenting with reels: here are 15 easy reel ideas to get you started:

Quick home tours: Present a property's features in a fast-paced, visually attractive clip. Use jump cuts, transitions, and music to keep viewers interested. Neighborhood spotlights: Guide viewers through a single neighborhood, emphasizing its distinctive characteristics, attractions, and local businesses. DIY home improvement hacks: Share quick and easy ways to improve the inside or exterior of a home without spending a lot of money. "Day in the Life" reels: Show viewers your daily routine as a realtor, demonstrating your hustle and skill. Behind-the-scenes look: Provide a sneak glimpse during open houses, property inspections, or closing day celebrations. Client testimonials: Use positive feedback from satisfied customers to increase trust and trustworthiness. Staging transformations: Show how staging may dramatically improve a property's appeal. Local business partnerships: Work with local businesses on cross-promotion and community participation. Answer frequent real estate questions: Provide bite-sized instructional videos that answer frequently asked questions from potential buyers and sellers. Participate in trending challenges or use popular audio samples to broaden your reach and engagement. Hold virtual open houses: Livestream a property tour, allowing visitors to ask questions and gain a real-time sense of the location. Demonstrate your knowledge: Share insights into the local market, mortgage tips, and homebuying/selling guidance. Dispel typical real estate myths: Clear up misconceptions and present correct facts in an engaging manner. Provide virtual tours: Create 360° virtual tours of properties that visitors can experience from anywhere. Collaborate with other realtors to create reels displaying various homes or areas of expertise.

Real Estate Companies That Use Reels for Marketing and Audience Reach:

Compass is well-known for creating high-quality production reels that highlight luxury residences and lifestyle themes.

Coldwell Banker uses reels for agent introductions, area tours, and customer testimonials.

Keller Williams uses reels for agent branding, market updates, and community engagement campaigns.

RE/MAX: Uses reels to promote property tours, local business connections, and lighthearted humor.

Sotheby's Foreign Realty creates reels that feature foreign properties, unique listings, and agent experience.

Remember that creativity, consistency, and engagement are essential for success with reels. Don't be afraid to experiment! You can even use stand-up comedy if you feel like it!

Remember to repurpose Reels as TikTok and YouTube clips for a greater reach.

Prepare to take your real estate social media game to the next level with these 15 easy reel ideas to help you promote your brand and attract new audiences.