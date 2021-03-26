What to Know About 1-800-Got-Junk Including Pricing and Reviews

by

Things to Know About 1800 GOT JUNK

Are you going to be selling your home? Do you have a ton of clutter that needs to be removed, so your house looks presentable? If you have answered yes to these questions, then having a junk removal company visit could be an enriching home selling task.

If you’ve got anything to throw away from your home, be it an old sofa, or you’ve just got random bits and bobs that are not worth holding on to, then 1800 GOT JUNK can do this for you.

This really is one of the best ways to cleanse your home so that when you’re moving to a new location, you don’t have to bring all the useless things that are no longer part of the interior design of your property.

If you have some nice things of value that you no longer need, you might want to call the charity of your choice to donate rather than just having GOT JUNK haul it away.

The resource we have provided does an excellent job providing an in-depth review of the company, including exactly what they do, where they are located, their prices for junk removal services, their competitors, and a whole lot more.

Whether you have a condo, townhouse, container home, or just a traditional colonial, GOT JUNK can help with your needs.

Anyway, we will also cover here how 1800 Got Junk works and how much they’re going to charge you and what their past customers are saying about them on the web.

How 1800 GOT JUNK Works

Operating through more than 200 franchises in North America, Australia, and Canada, since it was founded in 1989, it has grown to be the world’s largest professional junk removal service available.

They pride themselves on being a no BS company that simply gets the job done. Here are some of the tasks you will want to do to prepare for the junk removal process.

MAKE A PILE OF YOUR JUNK – First, you need to make a pile of everything you want to get rid of – so have a good look through every room in your home and ask yourself, “does this really need to be here?” If not, and it holds no sentimental value, then throw it on the pile with the rest of the junk.

GO TO THEIR WEBSITE – Find their website and choose your country of origin from the drop-down menu at the top right of your screen.

CHECK FOR AVAILABILITY – Enter your ZIP code into the box on the screen and check if 1800 Got Junk has an available franchise in your area.

LIST THE BIG ITEMS AND CHOOSE A DATE – list the major items in your junk pile, so the team knows what they’re getting themselves into. Afterward, choose a date, time, and all the other details necessary.

DOUBLE-CHECK YOUR DETAILS AND CONFIRM PICK UP.

Same day pick up of your junk is available in most locations.

What Will 1800 Got Junk Pick up?

The world’s largest junk pick-up service will take anything that isn’t going to be hazardous to them and which can also be lifted by two crew members to their truck.

This means that the old sofa you’ve had for several years can finally be moved out of your home, which will allow you to get something that is much, much better for the interior look. It will make the home selling process go that much smoother as well.

The company also offers comprehensive residential and commercial junk pick-up services, so no matter who you re they can pick up your old stuff for you.

GOT JUNK Provides Pick Up Info On Their Website

There is a huge list on their website of what they actually pick up, so most of your everyday household items are going to be easily removed.

Although, I want to outline some of the items that you may have on your property in case you’re in a hurry and don’t have the time to check out their website yet fully:

Bicycles

Appliances

Old carpets and rugs

Furniture such as a sofa

Household waste

They can also manage a huge pile of debris if you need that moving off a property, say after you’ve just finished a DIY extension on your home.

Checking their website will give you the best details, one that they can pick up for you, as mentioned, but if you have any doubts, then I would recommend getting in touch to put your concerns to bed.

1800 Got Junk Pricing

Their rates can range from anywhere between $100 to $1000 depending on what you’re going to need to be picked up as well as where in the world you live in relevance to their services.

The pricing itself is based on how much room you’re going to take up in a truck. So, when you book with them, you’re not booking a specific size of truck to come out and pick up your stuff from you.

Instead, you’re actually booking one of their standard trucks, and you’re billed based on how much room your junk has taken up in their truck.

The minimum charge is 1/8th of the truck, but the other thresholds are:

¼ full

1/2 full

full

Full truckload

Single items

The good news with a system like this is once 1800 Got Junk has taken a look at what you want moving, they can give you a price, and you are guaranteed only to be billed what they said they were going to bill you.

Meaning no hidden fees, which is usually quite common with a service like this one. If you’re not happy with the price, then it’s all good, you can use another service if you want to.

Or move the stuff yourself if you’d rather go through the effort just to save some money. It’s really up to you.

Where Does 1-800 Got Junk Take Your Stuff?

Once everything is picked up and put into the back of their truck, where does this all go? Does it help to reduce your ecological footprint by hiring a service like this?

According to what we could find on their website, it depends on the junk you’ve given them. Some of which could go straight to the dump, and others may be taken to a transfer station.

Though the general use for your junk is to be recycled, repurposed, resold, or donated.

This is to help minimize burial in landfills through better waste management. They have connections with other companies to make this much more achievable than if you were to do this off your own back.

1-800 GOT Junk Reviews

The reviews of their services vary since they are a franchise-based model, so their service in California may differ from what they offer in Texas. With that being said, they average around 4 out of 5 stars on the reviews sites across the web like Facebook, Yelp, and Better Business Bureau.

So by the looks of things, they’re a definitely well-trusted service and are going to make moving your junk out and off your property stress-free. Here in my area of Massachusetts, they dominate the junk removal industry. I have successfully referred them to many happy customers over the years.

Who Are 1-800-GOT-JUNK Competitors?

When you are trying any kind of service to get your home ready to be sold, it is always wise to check out a few companies. Doing your due diligence is wise. Some of the other junk removal companies you might want to take a look at including the following:

LoadUp

JunkLuggers

Junk King

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

If one of these junk removal companies is in your area, it may be worth getting a 2nd quote or finding their availability.

Final Thoughts on Junk Removal

Getting all of the unnecessary junk out of your home can do wonders. It will not only make you feel more comfortable in your property but will also dramatically enhance the appearance of any home buyers coming through. For the amount of money 1-800-GOT-JUNK charges, it is certainly a worthwhile investment.

Hopefully, you have enjoyed this guide to GOT JUNK, and you now understand all of the services the company provides.