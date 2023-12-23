From 9 a.m. ET on December 22, 2023, to 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 15, 2024, fans have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win the 2024 HGTV Dream Home.

HGTV and FoodNetwork fans have the chance to win the 2024 HGTV Dream Home giveaway in Anastasia Island, Florida. The prize package, valued at over $2.2 Million, includes keys to the home, all furnishings, an all-new Mercedes-Benz E Class Sedan, and $100,000. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win daily at HGTV.com/DreamHome and FoodNetwork.com/HGTVDreamHome, where they will also find full details of the official rules and additional home features.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home sits at approximately 3,300 square feet with views of the Matanzas River and the St. Augustine Lighthouse. The home combines classic coastal elegance with modern touches and layers of natural textures drenched in soothing blue and white hues. Upon entry, guests will instantly be taken away by the beautiful views of the waterfront. The front door leads to the great room with an open concept, including a living room with sleek sofas and a fireplace, a dining room with a beach-inspired distressed table, and a bright blue cabinet-filled kitchen. The laundry room and well-organized mudroom sit between the kitchen and an attached two-car garage. The main bedroom looks up to airy skylights and offers a private retreat from the rest of the home with a walk-in closet and main bathroom.

The house is perfect for entertaining, with two guest suites and a loft that provides a cosy space with a wet bar and a mini fridge. The spacious backyard is a dreamy getaway with an outdoor kitchen and high-top bar, two fire features, a pool, and multiple outdoor entertaining spaces, including a screened-in porch with lounge and dining and a pergola with conversation seating.

Architect Michael Stauffer designed the home, and local builder Glenn Layton Homes brought it to life. The interior design was done by Brian Patrick Flynn.

2024 HGTV Dream Home features overview:

3-bed, 4-bath home with 3,300 sq ft

Views of Matanzas River and St. Augustine Lighthouse

Classic coastal elegance meets modern touches

The front door opens to a great room with an open-plan concept

Main bedroom with walk-in closet and main bathroom

2 guest suites and loft with wet bar and mini fridge

Spacious backyard with outdoor kitchen, high-top bar, fire features, pool, and multiple entertaining spaces

The HGTV Dream Home inspires millions of HGTV fans who enter for a chance to win every year. With this year's home, we are showcasing Anastasia Island, which offers something for everyone from historical sites to year-round outdoor adventures. Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV

Anastasia Island is located off the northeast Atlantic coast of Florida, just east of St. Augustine, considered the oldest city in America. The 14-mile island is connected to the city of St. Augustine by the Bridge of Lions, giving access to everything from the charming cobblestone streets and powder sand beaches to historical sites and a wide range of activities. With a rich architectural history, Anastasia Island sits atop layers of local coquina stone formed from seashells used to build the Castillo de San Marcos, a national monument and the oldest fort in the United States. Visitors can explore the St. Augustine Lighthouse, Anastasia State Park, Matanzas Inlet, St. Augustine Amphitheatre and many other local attractions. With endless water sports, scenic boat rides, campsites and majestic views, this seaside escape is the perfect dreamy getaway to call home.

Sponsors of the 2024 HGTV Dream Home include Belgard®, Cabinets To Go, Delta Faucet, James Hardie Building Products Inc., LL Flooring, Mercedes-Benz USA, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Trex Company LLC, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, Viva®, Wayfair® and KitchenAid, and Maytag by Whirlpool Corporation.