21st Century Real Estate: Better Marketing Through Technology

Real estate marketing has evolved as time goes on, incorporating new and emergent processes and technologies as they are developed. Today, as we squarely inhabit the 21st century and all the technological innovations they bring, modern marketing solutions provide additional opportunities for realtors to market their businesses. here are just a few of the most modern and innovative methods for today’s real estate professional.

Drone Photography and Videography

Once upon a time, it was enough to snap a few dozen high-quality photos or even a short video of a property for an MLS website. Prospective home buyers would use these pictures to get a feel for a property and help them decide if they wanted to attend a showing or open house. Today, however, the ability to see the big picture means that a realtor can show not just the inside and outside of a property but the whole neighborhood in one fell swoop.

The key to this is through drone photography and videography. Thanks to the success of this technology, it’s becoming increasingly affordable to invest in an easy-to-operate drone equipped with a high-definition camera to take dramatic, sweeping footage of a property and its environs. If you feel doing so personally is beyond you, it’s just as easy (and affordable) to hire a professional to capture aerial shots of the property instead.

3D Virtual Tours of Property Interiors

Showcasing the outside of a property is all well and good, and dramatic aerial shots taken from a drone are sure to elicit oohs and ahhs from prospective buyers. However, nothing sells a home better than having a look inside. Not every prospective home buyer can schedule a walkthrough at a convenient time, however, which means that finding an alternative to again just a few static pictures of the kitchen, living room, and one of the bedrooms.

The solution to this problem: a 3D virtual tour of the interior of a property, able to be viewed on a computer, tablet, or phone. Modern technology has made it not only possible to create a three-dimensional virtual replica of a property for sale but also easy to as well, thanks to the kind of 3D mapping technologies used by companies like Matterpoint. In just a few hours you can have the entirety of an interior space mapped and translated into a program that will let you explore a digital copy of the property right over the internet, saving prospective home buyers time and energy.

The Sky’s the Limit When It Comes to Modern Real Estate Marketing

The above two examples of how to modernize your real estate marketing efforts through leveraged technologies barely scratch the surface of what’s possible today. There are dozens of new and innovative approaches you can incorporate into your marketing efforts, from social media marketing and email lists to hosting webinars, live streaming walkthroughs, and beyond. The sky is truly the limit when it comes to innovative, technologically driven real estate marketing methods!

Photo by Carlos Muza on Unsplash