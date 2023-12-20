25 Real Estate Holiday Movies to Watch This Christmas

The holiday season has arrived, inviting many to snuggle up and enjoy their favorite Christmas movies. Have you picked yours yet? Here are 25 Real Estate Holiday Movies featuring fabulous properties, from ornate cottages to palatial mansions and castles.

The Holiday (2006) : A heartwarming tale of two women who swap homes for the holidays and find love in unexpected places, surrounded by charming English cottages and cozy American houses.

Home Alone (1990) : A classic comedy about a young boy who must defend his family's grand suburban home from bumbling burglars during Christmas vacation.

The Family Stone (2005) : Set in a picturesque New England town, this film follows a quirky family's holiday gathering in their stunning, rustic family home.

A Christmas Prince (2017) : A feel-good movie where a journalist falls in love with a prince in a picturesque European castle (Peleș Castle, Sinaia, Romania) filled with holiday cheer and regal elegance.

The Princess Switch (2018) : A delightful story of two identical strangers who switch places and find romance in a charming European town (filmed in Carei, Romania) surrounded by snow-covered cottages and festive holiday markets.

Four Christmases (2008) : A comedy that takes audiences on a journey through four different family holiday celebrations, each set in unique and diverse homes.

Love the Coopers (2015) : An ensemble comedy-drama that unfolds in a warm, inviting family home during a chaotic Christmas gathering.

Christmas in Connecticut (1945) : A classic romantic comedy about a writer who must host a perfect Christmas in her picturesque Connecticut home, filled with snowy landscapes and traditional holiday charm.

The Best Man Holiday (2013) : A heartwarming story about college friends reuniting for the holidays in a luxurious and modern mansion, with plenty of festive cheer and heartfelt moments.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011) : This comedy-adventure features a wild holiday journey through suburban homes and lively Christmas parties.

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) : A historical fantasy film that takes viewers inside the charming Victorian homes of Charles Dickens's London, capturing the essence of a traditional 19th-century Christmas.

Last Holiday (2006) : A heartwarming story about a woman who, believing she only has a short time left to live, decides to spend her savings on a luxurious European vacation, staying in opulent hotels and grand estates.

A Christmas Carol (2009) : An animated adaptation that immerses audiences in the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and the cozy, vintage homes of Victorian London.

White Christmas (1954) : A musical film set in a picturesque New England inn featuring charming cottages and a winter wonderland.

Christmas with the Kranks (2004) : A comedy about a couple's attempt to have a tropical Christmas vacation instead of decorating their suburban home, leading to hilariously chaotic situations.

Home for the Holidays (1995) : A heartfelt comedy-drama that takes place in a warm, inviting family home during Thanksgiving, capturing the essence of family gatherings and homey comforts.

Holiday Inn (1942) : A classic musical showcasing a charming Connecticut inn and its yearly festive holiday celebrations.

The Bishop's Wife (1947) : A heartwarming story featuring a bishop's grand residence and the magical events that unfold during the holiday season.

Deck the Halls (2006) : A comedy about two neighbors competing to have the most extravagant Christmas light display on their suburban streets, filled with dazzling home decorations and festive spirit.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) : A classic musical set in a St. Louis home at the turn of the 20th century, capturing the warmth and traditions of a bygone era.

The Family Man (2000) : A heartwarming tale that takes audiences into the lavish homes of New York City, portraying the stark contrast between a high-powered career and the comfort of family life during the holiday season.

Mixed Nuts (1994) : A quirky comedy that unfolds in a charming, old apartment building, featuring diverse characters and their hilarious holiday misadventures.

Christmas in the Smokies (2015) : A heartwarming family tale set in the breathtaking backdrop of the Smoky Mountains, featuring cozy cabins and rural holiday traditions.

: A heartwarming family tale set in the breathtaking backdrop of the Smoky Mountains, featuring cozy cabins and rural holiday traditions. Noelle (2019): A whimsical holiday comedy that takes place in the North Pole and a small town, immersing viewers in the magical homes of Santa Claus and his family.

These are our pics; however, if you want to know which are the favourite Christmas movies in your state, you can visit HubScore's Favorite Christmas Movie by State listings. This analysis has revealed the favorite Christmas movie for each state and identified the top 25 movies overall.

Seventeen states prefer "Home Alone" or "Home Alone 2" as their favorite holiday movies, according to HubScore's findings. According to the survey, Nebraska stands alone in selecting "The Polar Express" as its top Christmas movie. In 40 states "Die Hard" ranks among the top Christmas movie favorites, and some states even choose "Gremlins" as preferred on-screen entertainment.

Whatever your favorites, these 25 real estate holiday movies capture the festive atmosphere and encourage feelings of togetherness and fond memories.