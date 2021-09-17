3 Effective Real Estate Marketing Techniques for 2022

by

It’s no secret the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the real estate market and other industries. However, the changes that the pandemic has brought to the market aren’t necessarily bad. New innovations involving virtual reality and drones have increased the potential for real estate marketing in the coming year.

But what exactly will real estate marketing look like in the next few months? Here, we’ve gathered three real estate marketing techniques you can use in 2022 to help bring the most traffic to your available properties.

Using Social Media to Promote Listings

With virtual and video tours becoming increasingly available for listed properties, it only makes sense that real estate marketing is going completely digital. However, digital marketing for real estate doesn’t mean sticking solely to realtor’s websites. Properties are being increasingly listed on social media sites including Facebook and Instagram. According to a survey of 135 real estate professionals by The Close in July 2021, up to 60% of real estate agents say that social media marketing is even more important for outreach efforts than their own company website. Facebook Marketplace and Instagram hashtags are a great way to promote property listings and reach audiences that may otherwise not be able to find your real estate business.

Using Local Photography

Oftentimes when realtors are looking to sell a property, they’re not just selling the house but also the local area. Make use of local photography and images of the city in the public domain. You can use these photos in the property listing on your website to help bolster web traffic and potential buyers. Just make sure that you’re being careful with the images you download. Since the beginning of the pandemic, cyberattacks have increased exponentially. Even Amazon had t recently defend itself against a DDoS attack with a peak traffic volume of 2.3 Tbps, the largest ever recorded. Because of COVID-19, up to 76% of businesses are planning to make long-term IT changes. That said, be sure you have a strong antivirus downloaded and be sure it’s up to date before you download any local photography.

Including Your Repairs in the Listing

Before a property is listed for sale, it needs to be inspected. Up to 31 million injuries occur in the U.S. every year, and the last thing you want to be held liable for is an injury related to un-disclosed property damage. Consider using this inspection and any repairs that are made to the property as a part of your marketing technique for 2022. Millennials now make up the majority of homebuyers, and oftentimes this generation doesn’t have a lot of money to splurge on property. That means anything new such as a new water heater, roof, siding, or staircase can be its own advertisement. Additionally, if the repair service you used has great reviews, consider mentioning them in your listing, too. Interested buyers are likely to look up that repair service and take their work quality as an example of how much the seller cares about their property.

Real estate marketing trends come and go, but with the latest and greatest technology on your side, you can use these trends to your advantage. Try giving some of the above marketing techniques a try in the coming months to boost your web traffic and outreach efforts.