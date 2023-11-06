Is Your Roof Negatively Impacting the Value of Your Home?

The roof is one of the most important elements of any real estate sale, so it needs to be taken proper care of to keep it in the best possible shape. With regular inspection and preventative maintenance, you can get the best value out of your roof and keep your entire home in an appealing state throughout. Since the roof is also quite prominent, it needs to stay in good shape so that it doesn't take away from the overall aesthetic value of your home. Here's how you can tell if the roof is actually impacting your home negatively so that you know when to act and what to do.

It Has Damaged or Missing Elements

If your roof has damaged or missing elements, it's not only taking away from the overall value of your home and making it harder for a real estate agent to sell your home, but it also poses a risk to your family. This is because missing and damaged elements are one of the signs that a roof is on its last legs. That said, if you were to put your home up for sale with the roof in such a state, it wouldn't fetch a good price. If you decide to upgrade your roof to one that will be whole and that won't have many missing elements and such, you ought to consider getting one that's recyclable so that you make your home considerably more sustainable. This is a good idea because more than 20 billion pounds of asphalt shingles are dumped into landfills around the United States every single year.

It Has Structural Damage

Note that it's recommended that you get your roof inspected by a professional roofing contractor if it's more than 10 years old. This way, you'll be able to catch any structural issues that it might have and deal with them effectively. A roof that has structural damage is one that's likely to fail at any point in time and put your family in harm's way. This means that the value of your home will be negatively impacted if the roof has structural damage. The most serious issue with structural damage to the roof is the fact that it may not be easy to spot from the surface, making it a serious but concealed risk.

It's Made in an Outdated Design

If the roof of your home is made in an outdated design, this could leave your home in an unappealing state that will take away some of its value during the real estate process. This means that you need to think about updating your roof to a modern look and use modern materials which may be more durable and therefore give you the best value for your money. This may be something that a good number of homeowners know based on the fact that roofing replacements form a major portion of the entire roofing market in North America, amounting to more than 90% of the market's value and volume. When you get a modern roof, you're going to make your home look better; something that's bound to upgrade its value.

If the roof of your home is displaying any of these issues, it's a good idea for you to give it an upgrade before expecting a real estate agent to sell the home. Doing this is going to help you make your home more valuable, something that you can benefit from whether you sell the house or you decide to keep living in it. Once you have a roof that meets your ideal standards, you need to take care of it with regular maintenance that you can get with the help of a professional. This way, you're going to get the maximum value of the investment that you made by installing it.