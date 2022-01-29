by

Los Angeles is a great city to live in. It is one of the most popular places to live in the US and is home to many celebrities, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts.

Out of all the neighborhoods in LA, Santa Monica, Brentwood, and Venice are some of the most popular ones to live in. And in case you are house-hunting in LA, you must check out these three neighborhoods.

#1 Santa Monica

The beachside city of Santa Monica is an exclusive neighborhood in Los Angeles, Ca. The city has a thriving residential community, with sufficient commercial districts and options for recreation. The Santa Monica Pier, and the neighborhood’s Pacific beaches are some of the biggest tourist attractions of the city.

Santa Monica was named as one of the top ten beach cities in the world by National Geographic. TIME further added to the city’s accolades by naming it as one of the best places to live. Hence, it is easy to see why this area is so exclusive.

Santa Monica’s real estate market is expensive as one would expect. Santa Monica condos with two beds and two baths will easily cost you upwards of a million dollars. Listings are also available for rent.

In that case, you can expect to spend around $6,000 to $7,000 a month for a condo or apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. However, it can still get difficult to navigate the Santa Monica real estate market, even when you can afford it. Thus, you need to talk to expert realtors.

You will have many real estate options to choose from. These include both ordinary as well as luxury listings. Your real estate agent needs to know the market very well if they want to get you a good deal.

#2 Brentwood

Brentwood is the place to be if you want an upscale lifestyle. This thriving neighborhood is home to some of LA’s most affluent citizens. The suburb was also home to many celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Brady, LeBron James, and Gisele Bundchen. Some of them live or have kept their residences in Brentwood even today.

Apart from the upscale lifestyle of its citizens, Brentwood is also characterized by its scenic streets lined with trees. There are plenty of chic boutiques, entertainment centers, and fine dining options in the area as well. At present, Brentwood is attracting young families with its classy living conditions and communal amenities.

Brentwood’s community-centric approach to developing the neighborhood is paying off well. Here, you will find a farmers market with only the freshest and finest produce of the day. Then there is the Brentwood Country Mart that sells all sorts of daily necessities.

For the kids, there is the Brentwood School, which now has two separate campuses. One is for kids up to grade 5, and the other is for grades 6 to 12. Running two separate campuses allows teachers to better utilize school facilities and develop a proper curriculum that includes a hands-on learning experience.

Compared to Santa Monica, house prices in Brentwood are somewhat cheaper. Here, a medium-sized condo with two beds and two beds is easily available within $600,000 to $800,000. For a little over a million dollars, you can get condos with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Despite the low prices, you will still have trouble getting your hands on a property in the area because of how exclusive it is. The situation with COVID is making this process even harder.

So like Santa Monica, you have to bring in a realtor to do your dealings for you.

#3 Venice Beach

The Venice Beach area has a population of over 35,000 and is arguably one of the best places to live in Los Angeles.

Venice offers its residents a vibe that incorporates both urban and suburban characteristics. The place has plenty of bars, restaurants, and coffee shops, along with parks and recreational centers. Venice, like Brentwood, appeals to the youth. More specifically, it appeals to young professionals and entrepreneurs.

While you will occasionally see people buying properties in Venice, most people prefer renting. 63% of the houses in Venice are rented. The median home value is a little over $1.5 million, whereas the median rent is around $2,000.

So what do you think? Do these places appeal to you and your family? Get in touch with the realtors in those areas if you are indeed interested in living in these posh and upscale neighborhoods of LA.