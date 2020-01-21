3 Ways to Improve Site Traffic and SEO Rankings for Your Real Estate Site

by

In the world of real estate and home buying, getting new views and customers to your site or property listings are extremely important. Of the many different ways to accomplish this, social media and search traffic lead the way. However, it’s not just a matter of knowing how to these traffic sources work, it’s also about knowing what type of content to create and how to reach the right audience.

With this in mind, today we are going to take a look at some of the best ways to improve your site content and listings to improve site traffic, SEO rankings and social sharing across the board.

Be sure to implement each of these methods into your own sites and marketing efforts to see the best results.

Focus on Video Content and Mobile Users

As we all know, video content is king. This is highly attributed to the fact that more users are accessing the internet with their mobile devices and through social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

It doesn’t matter if you are using well known listing sites like Zillow or Realtor, the important thing is to make sure you have a wide range of content variations across each platform.

Of course you will want to use high-quality images for listings, but there are also huge advantages to using online video as well — especially if you are doing anything with social media.

However, one of the most common reasons why realtors and home sellers aren’t using video, is because they don’t know where or how to get started. Thanks to the power of the internet and sites like simpleshow.com, there is no longer any need to buy a camera, hire a production crew or simply be lost in the process.



A perfect example of this could be seen if you wanted to list a home or property online, but instead of just having a traditional slideshow of images, you could have a whiteboard explainer video created that focuses on the best selling points of your property or why a family might enjoy living in a specific city, town or geographic location.

When it comes to videos and explainer videos, anything is possible. And when it comes to your potential buyers and home listings, you want to make sure you can provide each person with more than enough resources and information to keep them interested.

Using Geographic Location Keywords for Improved SEO

Even with billions of people focusing their internet usage on social media, there are still billions of people who like to use Google and Bing every single day. This is even more true for people that are looking to buy or sell a home.

With this in mind, localized keywords are extremely important to improve the indexing of individual listings, mini-realty sites and anything in between. If you are all familiar with SEO and how to use backlink tracking tools, we recommend doing this for any of the top real estate sites on the internet today. By looking at how they’ve been able to rank higher in Google and build up their traffic, you will have a much better understanding on how to do the same for your own sites.

For best results, make sure to have the city, state and zip code listed in the title of the page or article, within the H1 or H2 tags on the page and definitely within any written content or descriptions.

If you take a look at how realty directories like Zillow and Trulia, they all follow these same practices.

Lastly, if you are a homeowner that wants to list your site ‘by owner’, it’s also a good idea to explore your options with starting a mini site using WordPress. This free content management solution will take the guesswork out of content creation and SEO, while also making it a speedy process.

Improve Your Search Rankings and Social Shares with External Linking

The biggest players in the realty space have billion dollar budgets and advertising campaigns that are always sending new traffic and backlinks to their sites. Backlinks are one of the most important components to seeing success with SEO and social media.

For any homeowners or realtors looking to start a listing site of their own, it’s extremely important to focus on your backlink growth.

This can be as simple as linking your social profile pages back to your site, and sharing wherever else as much as possible. It’s also a good idea to create original content for your site and even writing guest posts for other sites within your niche market.

If you are starting from scratch, it will definitely take some time to boost the domain and page authority of your site, but this is something that will continually grow over time. As it does, this will also increase the backlinks and rankings to your site as well.

How to Get the Most Attention for Your Realty Listings

With all of the different options available when it comes to buying and selling homes or property, these are often too much to think about. This often leads to overload and why most people go with a realtor to manage the whole process.

Whether it’s your first home, second or your 100th, figuring out how to effectively list and sell properties online is a huge plus. Be sure to consider each of the options mentioned above, and watch as the new customer views, showings and sales flow in!