4 Apps to Make Managing Your Properties Easier

It’s no secret that being a landlord can be challenging. Not only do you need to make sure you find the right tenants for your property but you also need to make sure you’re in-the-know about any maintenance assistance they need once they move in. Fortunately, with today’s technology, there are plenty of ways you can manage your property, finances, and tenants without breaking a sweat. Here are some of the coolest apps to check out to make your job a little bit easier.

1. Zillow Rental Manager

With over 42.58 million housing units currently occupied by renters, it can be hard to find great tenants on just one website. And managing the replies to multiple ads on multiple sites can be a real headache. With Zillow’s Rental Manager app, you don’t need to juggle your ads anymore. The app enables you to post an ad for your vacancies on multiple websites so you can manage responses all in one place. Even better, the app is free.

2. Sortly Pro

When you’re a small-time landlord managing your properties on your own with the help of a maintenance team, it can be challenging to stay updated on what supplies you have in your inventory. Keeping poor track of your inventory can end up costing you more money later on. For instance, a can of paint can last between three to five years when stored properly, but that paint will go to waste if you buy additional paint because you don’t know you already have it in stock. Sortly Pro aims to make keeping up with your inventory easier by giving you the ability to visually track your stock across multiple locations. That means even if you have multiple properties and supply areas for each one, you can keep track of it all right on your phone.

3. Dropbox

Paperwork can get overwhelming when you’re managing even one property. The good news is that Dropbox gives you the ability to keep all of your important information all in one place. The Dropbox app gives you the ability to manage your content via the cloud and you can access your Google Docs, Trello boards, PowerPoints, and more all at once. Just be sure that none of your documents contain copyrighted material as Dropbox bans users who do so, and other apps have been banned from Google Play and Apple Apple stores before.

4. DocuSign

Speaking of managing multiple documents all in one place, the DocuSign app gives you the ability to prepare agreements, too. In the app, you can manage documents and even enable electronic signatures so you don’t have to wait for tenants to sign a lease on paper, scan the document, and email it to you later.

Managing the multiple duties of a landlord can be tricky. But by being smart about what tech you use, you can keep up with your duties more effectively.

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash