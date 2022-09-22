by

According to Sprout Social, as of January 2022, there are 3.96 billion total social media users across all platforms. The average person bounces between seven different social networks per month. The amount of time adults use social media across all platforms is now higher than ever — 95 minutes per day. TikTok is the fastest-growing social network, with a staggering 105% user growth rate in the US over the past two years.

There is a tremendous opportunity to connect with people on social media. But for those new to social media marketing, the task may seem daunting. Here are four fundamentals to focus on at the start.

Leverage existing social media advertising technology. There are several third-party administrators that can create, schedule and target ads, saving you time. Why learn the ins and outs of creating ads when your expertise is in building relationships? We use Boost by HomeSpotter, a fully brand-funded social media advertising service, but there are plenty of others available, such as Adwerx or Homesnap. Understand your audience. People don’t want a constant stream of salesy ads in their feeds. That means you need to find ways to showcase your real estate business in a more casual, organic way. Take opportunities to capture your day – when you go out for showings, writing contracts, taking training, visiting your office – and show them you love what you do. Incorporate your niche and provide resourceful information in a meaningful way. If you’re perceived as someone both passionate and knowledgeable, you’re already a long way to keeping top of mind when they or someone they know need your assistance. Don’t stretch yourself too thin. There are plenty of social media platforms out there, but I recommend picking one, preferably one that you are most familiar with, and build up your profile and proficiency on that one platform. For instance, you can start delving deeper into Facebook. Once you have mastered Facebook and it’s become a business stream for you, the next logical step would be Instagram, which is image-driven and lends very well to promoting various aspects of real estate. Then you can begin doing Stories or Reels. You should also consider LinkedIn to promote your professional acumen. And finally, TikTok is growing rapidly so consider catering to the HGTV mindset today’s consumer has and include videos in your content mix. Track your results. It’s crucial to analyze how your social media marketing efforts are working, particularly if you are paying to advertise or boost posts. What type of content gets the most engagement? Where are your online leads coming from? You can use the analytics function in each platform or your social media marketing tool to track reach, likes, shares, and lead form fills. I like to call this “test and learn.” Once you know what’s working well, optimize that content or spend, reallocating from tactics that are not performing well.

The bottom line is that social media marketing is fundamental to your bottom line.

Careful spending and allocation of your time can make the difference between a modest bump or an epic boost in your business.

Tyler Brenner is the Marketing Director for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers, one of the largest brokerages in Atlanta, Ga., with 27 offices and 2,600 affiliated agents.

