The Philippines is a country made up of approximately 7640 islands, is situated in southeast Asia, and is surrounded by the Pacific Ocean. The country is split into three regions from north to south. These regions are known as Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The climate in the Philippines is hot and humid, with the average temperature being 27 degrees Celsius. If you are a lover of diverse landscapes, white sand beaches, mountain treks, and buzzing city nightlife, then the Philippines should be on your list of places in which to buy a second home. Here are 4 reasons why the Philippines is a great place to have a holiday home.

Awesome Accommodation

You can find a place to stay in the Philippines no matter what your taste. The cost of living is low – you can live comfortably for around $1000 per month. This will cover housing, food, taxes, utilities, and healthcare. The average rent for a three-bedroom city dwelling is $390 per month and $240 if you move out of the city. A luxury, fully furnished apartment for rent in Manila – the country’s capital city, costs around $1000 per month. Because of the low cost of living, the Philippines has been voted in the Top 25 Best Places to Retire for more than a decade. Whether you want to rent or buy, you will find that you can live in the lap of luxury for a relatively small fee.

Beautiful Beaches

Because the Philippines consists of thousands of islands, there is no shortage of beaches. If you are a total beach bum, you will be spoilt for a choice of beach on which to work on your tan in the hot sun or cool off in the Pacific Ocean. Some parts of the ocean around the islands have underwater rivers and cave formations. A popular activity is shipwreck diving and looking at the marine life and coral gardens while doing so. The island of Coron is one of the country’s most stunning beaches. The water is crystal clear and great for swimming. If you are a keen cliff diver, the surrounding scenery is perfect.

Sensational City Life

Manila is a mecca for music and fun nightlife. The City of Dreams is a 6.2-hectare complex filled with hotels, bars, lounges, casinos, and nightclubs. The 24-hour party metropolis also houses a shopping mall and theme park called DreamPlay.

Filipino people are very musical, and most are skilled singers and musicians. Karaoke bars are in abundance in the capital and are a popular social spot for the city folk.

Nightclubs are amazing in Manila. Many of them are decorated luxuriously and attract local DJs as well as internationally famous club DJs. House Manila is such a club. It can accommodate up to 1600 people and has a top-notch sound and light system.

Fabulous Food

Filipino people like foods with a pungent taste but not containing hot spices like other Asian countries. The staple foods of a Filipino diet are rice, cassava, pork, beef, and vegetables. Meat and vegetable stews are popular, with every part of the animal used in the dish. You will never be done trying out new cuisines while living in the Philippines.