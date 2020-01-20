4 Surefire Tips to Generate Leads for Real Estate

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Real estate has flourished enormously since the past decade and its scope of development seems promising when you look at the bigger picture, globally. Thus, real estate is one of the most sought-after investment options today. Also, it is one of the largest employment sectors in the world.

Along with development in the realty sector, the way properties are sought and sold has evolved as well. Today, owing to the availability of a number of online real estate portals, investors or buyers can now browse through a variety of property options right at their fingertips. But, as a realtor, how would you be able to you cater to a wide range of buyers and investors?

Today, your online presence matters more than anything else. Look no further as we present to you four surefire tips that will aid you to generate leads for real estate business.

Website Optimization

As a realtor, the foremost thing you should do is have a website of your own. Having a website establishes a brand image in front of your potential investors. But, is having a website sufficient enough to cater to a variety of budgets? Absolutely not.

Categorization: Categorize the enlisted projects according to localities, different types of apartments and general budget range preferred by people.

Technical Optimization: Different people use different devices to browse through properties and so, it is important to have one such website that adapts to all screen sizes. Ensure that your website is responsive, i.e. a website that can adapt to different screen sizes. Also, make sure that your website is optimized for mobile users, since mobile-friendliness (fast-loading content) plays a key role here. Mobile-friendly optimization allows people to analyse more number of properties on a website that loads within seconds.

Contact Options: ‘Enquiry’ or ‘contact us’ forms are a must. Provide your contact details like email ID and phone number for them to directly call you and clear their doubts.

Social Media Marketing (SMM)

Reportedly, there 3.484 billion active social media users, globally. One of the effective ways to mark your online presence is through social networking sites. Marketing using social media platforms encourages user-engagement.

Facebook and Instagram are two of the most popularly used social media platforms today. Using these mediums, you can easily share details related to a project in audiovisual format.

Facebook, YouTube and Instagram support unpaid and paid advertisements. With the help of paid advertisements, you can reach your target audience according to the demographics, age groups, etc. and improve the rate of conversion to your website and business.

Lately, LinkedIn has also emerged as a social network that connects professionals across the globe. Its advertising solutions lets you reach your target audience within minutes.

Social networking sites provide you a platform to connect to real estate communities, share your opinions, and stay updated with the latest trends in real estate.

Hashtags (#) and keywords are the key to social media marketing.

Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is a type of marketing strategy wherein authoritative and other influencers pitch other people to opt for your services. Simply put, other brand owners which may or may not be related to the realty business, reach out to people and spread awareness about your services.

This type of marketing makes use of social media marketing techniques for promotion of the realtor business.

Blogging is a medium to boost influencer marketing. Relevancy is the primary factor here.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Analyzing and using the words that you think the users will look for constitutes the basic factor of SEO. They are known as keywords. SMM, influencer marketing and SEO are interdependent. Influencer marketing and SMM improves credibility element of a website and its services. Boost in credibility, ascents search engine rankings. Hence, website traffic scales up. Thus, more leads and conversions.

AdWords by Google is a platform that lets users place advertisements (videos, graphical presentations, images, etc.) in the search engine. These advertisements are marked under ‘pay-per-click’ policy.

Paid advertisements are commonly referred to as ‘pay-per-click’ or PPC ads. These PPC ads help to cater to a range of audience or to target audience, drive traffic to the website and build conversions.

To conclude, we can say that all of these factors are interdependent. By implementing these four strategies, your real estate business will definitely reach new heights for sure. However, every strategy takes its own course to work out.

*Note: The given particulars are based upon market analysis and may or may not work for every realtor.